On the hunt for a home in Eau Claire? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Eau Claire, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eau Claire. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYbOF_0dR5kvLc00

1260 (Lot 28) Caden Court, Eau Claire, 54703

3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Duplex | 2,090 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Jefferson 2 Plan: C&M quality construction at its finest! The nicely appointed twin offers stainless appliances, fully landscaped lot, custom cabinetry, Focus on Energy certified and impressive home warranty. One level living in this new neighborhood. We make building your new home easy and affordable. Estimated completion Feb 2022.

For open house information, contact C&M Developments Team, C & M Realty at 715-861-6410

1920 Hoover Avenue, Eau Claire, 54701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,937 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Great East-Hill Opportunity. All BRICK Cape Cod w/ 2 car garage. 3 BR's with a good sized kitchen, dining and living room. Finished rec room in basement. Nice yard and convenient to schools, shopping, etc. Home has been used as a rental since 2016 but with some imagination could really be a gem. Make your appointment today.

For open house information, contact Jack Wahl, Assist 2 Sell New Vision Realty at 715-831-6410

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS7eH_0dR5kvLc00

3230 Old Orchard Road, Eau Claire, 54703

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 2002

You will love this open concept condo which offers a great view. Lower level walk-out.

For open house information, contact Liz Lee, C21 Affiliated at 715-832-2222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47W92F_0dR5kvLc00

450 Ferry Street, Eau Claire, 54703

3 Beds 1 Bath | $138,750 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Ok...everyone wants affordable housing, but that means you have to put in some elbow grease! 1949 charmer on over a half acre lot in the city! You'll love the bright rooms, arched openings, BIG 2 car garage, BIG yard, metal siding, storage shed, hardwood floors in bedrooms, newer windows, full/open basement with un-tapped potential, bright rooms, & that cozy feeling of HOME! Add the shower, do some landcaping, & decroate cute...you'll be in the GREEN when everyone else is starting to compete this spring!

For open house information, contact Kristen Tomczak, Woods & Water Realty Inc/Regional Office at 715-456-2256

