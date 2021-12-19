ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Check out these homes on the Binghamton market now

Binghamton Journal
 2 days ago

(Binghamton, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Binghamton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

649 Brooks Road, Castle Creek, 13744

1 Bed 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in 1940

1 bed/1 bath home on a 1/3 of an acre. Spacious living room with space for a dining area. Enclosed 3 season sunroom could easily have heat added for year round enjoyment. Full bath with a tiled shower. First floor laundry space. Upstairs is an open bonus area that leads to the bedroom with walk in closet/storage space. Detached oversized two car garage with heated workshop. Two sheds for extra storage. Blacktop driveway. Propane/Kerosene heat. Updated electric. Modern finishes throughout. This home is a short drive to shopping & services. Centrally located and ready to be your next home. We have inspections to share. Shown by appointment.

For open house information, contact Jessica L. Dillenbeck, JESSICA DILLENBECK REAL ESTATE LLC at 607-343-8486

Copyright © 2021 Greater Binghamton Association of Realtor. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GBARNY-311377)

35 Rosedale Drive, Binghamton, 13905

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,491 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Adorable Cape Cod that is just the right size for a starter home or downsizing. There's a newer roof and a great fenced yard. The location is super quiet tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, yet super close to the highway and shopping. Inside find refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with new SS appliances and new floors. Find original charm throughout this home along with great updates like the walk in closet and a 3 yr. old roof to literally top it off! Schedule your showing today, inventory is low, this won't last long!

For open house information, contact Melissa A Hackford, WARREN REAL ESTATE (Vestal) at 607-217-5673

Copyright © 2021 Greater Binghamton Association of Realtor. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GBARNY-315316)

1105 Daisy Drive, Binghamton, 13905

2 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Townhouse | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Well kept two bedroom townhouse with new carpeting and freshly painted. Large bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, sliding doors off of large kitchen open to back deck.

For open house information, contact Laura Melville, WARREN REAL ESTATE (FRONT STREET) at 607-235-3333

Copyright © 2021 Greater Binghamton Association of Realtor. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GBARNY-314942)

240 Nowlan Road, Binghamton, 13904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1987

A beautiful home set back from the road situated on over 1/2 an acre with gorgeous Stream/Waterfall in the back! This home boasts large living areas, formal dining, and a spacious master bedroom with attached full master sweet. The owners have made several updates to the property and there has been a brand new well installed within the past year. Being set back from the road and having no neighbors behind you gives this property a peaceful secluded feel while still being close to all amenities. Call now to set up a showing today!

For open house information, contact Jesse Buck, Century 21 Jackson Real Estate - Athens at 570-888-0021

Copyright © 2021 Northern Mountains of Pennsylvania MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCPBORPA-31711696)

