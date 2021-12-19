ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff-curious? These homes are on the market

 2 days ago

(Flagstaff, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Flagstaff. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19c7Av_0dR5ktaA00

1000 N Beaver Street, Flagstaff, 86001

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Great location! Next door to the hospital and downtown Flagstaff. Across the street from shopping and close to everything! Don't miss out on this great opportunity or investor special. Leased until end of May for $1500 at which point you can choose what to do. Assigned parking right outside front door.

For open house information, contact Shelly R Dunn, Village Land Shoppe at 928-525-1125

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZqlO_0dR5ktaA00

1797 N Lance Drive, Parks, 86018

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Come see this home located in beautiful Parks Az. This home is 2080 square foot and has 4bd 2ba that sits on 1.59 Acres. This house has custom wood/rock work in the living room. Freshly painted inside and out. The property has multiple ponderosa pines. Mostly fenced so you can bring your animals. Property has Chicken coop and storage shed with loft on top. The metal Deck has a built-in fireplace. K-8th grade Maine consolidated School. Brand new 2500-Gal water cistern/Pump. Come take a look before it's gone.

For open house information, contact Robert D Hughes, Realty One Group, Mountain Desert at 928-774-3392

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qwsS_0dR5ktaA00

2044 William Palmer, Flagstaff, 86001

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,685 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This beautiful and bright 3 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts wonderful pine views and lies within walking distance to the Canyon Club House. The open floor plan has vaulted ceilings and windows throughout which showcase the forest just out your door. Enjoy cozying up to a fire and watching the sunset. or entertain on the open and spacious multi-level decks. This mountain retreat comes with a wet bar and gas fireplace in the living room, eat-in breakfast nook in the kitchen, and a laundry room. Find your peace and quiet while enjoying all that Forest Highlands offers--two award-winning 18-hole golf courses, tennis, swimming, pickle ball, hiking, two clubhouses with exercise classes, children's programs, fitness center, year round events.

For open house information, contact Michael Konefal, eXp Realty at 888-847-5320

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blTTT_0dR5ktaA00

823 W Clay Avenue, Flagstaff, 86001

6 Beds 3 Baths | $724,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,422 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Single family, continuously rented home featuring 6 bedrooms in an ideal mixed use location in Old Town Flagstaff is available. Property can provide value add in a very high demand rental market with some necessary improvements to the existing structure, or add to the footprint by splitting as a double lot. Property could also serve as a primary home with tons or rooms to play with and by designing it with custom features. As this corridor continues to develop and the demand for housing rising rapidly, the opportunity is ripe to capture the upward trend. With the Standard student housing facility two blocks away and the dirt cleared on the 3 acres a half block away for future development, coupled with the limited supply of adequate parcels, this one demands a very close look.

For open house information, contact Howard McBride, Coldwell Banker Northland at 928-526-5309

Flagstaff, AZ
