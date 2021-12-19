Take a look at these homes on the Hattiesburg market now

(Hattiesburg, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hattiesburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

15 Bloomsbury Ct., Hattiesburg, 39402 4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,625 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Want 4 bedrooms in Kingsmill?? Here is your chance!! Check out this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 2 car garage features solid wood kitchen cabinets with double oven, a breakfast room, formal dining room AND an extra sitting/office area!! Large master suite features large bathroom with shower, jacuzzi tub, double vanities and a dream closet. 2 back doors (one from master, one from sitting area, leads to your 4 seasons sitting room and then out to your fenced in back yard. All at the end of a cul-de-sac. In Longleaf Elementary SD!! Set up your showing with your realtor today!

For open house information, contact Christy Sumrall Purvis, RE/MAX TOWN COUNTRY at 601-425-0955

305 Williams St, Petal, 39465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Living is easy in this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Petal home. This home has new roof, storage shed, and located on a dead-end street with a large shaded backyard. Make this house your home by scheduling a showing today.

For open house information, contact Kacie Kemp, RE/MAX TOWN COUNTRY at 601-425-0955

735 Luther Carter Rd., Petal, 39465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $258,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Enjoy the country life in this brick home that sits on over 5 acres of land in the Petal School District. This 3 bedroom 2 bath with just under 2700 square feet has a large kitchen and family room with crown moulding and built-ins throughout. The main bedroom has enough room for a sitting area with huge walk-in closet. The 3rd bedroom has a full bath with French doors to the outside. It could double as an office. Plenty of space to start a garden, and there are already producing tomato plants just off the back porch. This land has banana & peach trees, palm trees, saga trees, and a huge magnolia tree. A barn and 3 storage buildings. There's so much potential. The property does need some repairs. Pool needs a liner/repair. Heat works, but AC is not working. Property is being sold ''As Is''

For open house information, contact Kendra Breland, Vines Realty at 601-261-3236

10 Owens Ln, Petal, 39465 3 Beds 1 Bath | $37,293 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1986

3 bed 1 bath fixer upper. All Highest,Best & final offers must be submitted by 12/11/2021

For open house information, contact Keith Ridgeway, Ridgeway Real Estate at 601-426-0000