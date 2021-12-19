House hunt Gulfport: See what’s on the market now

(Gulfport, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gulfport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

177 Edgewater Drive, Biloxi, 39531 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,386 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Location Location. This home is walking distance to Beautiful Biloxi Beach and Edgewater Mall. This home is for the eclectic owner and is waiting for you to bring your ideas, impeccable style and exquisite taste for decorating and entertaining. The doors in this home came out of New Orleans antique stores. This home would also be a perfect vacation home. The very home you have been waiting for. Call Today

14093 Anandale Circle, Gulfport, 39503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 2014

TOP OF THE LINE! This one is a must see! Gorgeous Elliot build with all sorts of upgrades. Upon entry, you see it right away. From the front door, to the hardwood floors, to the high ceilings with triple crown molding, to the custom built ins in the living room as well as mud room, it will take your breath away! There is beautiful granite throughout to include the outdoor cooking area, custom cabinets and a gorgeous master bath with a jetted tub and fully tiled stand up shower. Of course you can't miss the light show fireplace! To put the cherry on top, the owner also installed a wall mount AC in the garage and a transfer switch for a generator (in case you feel the need). Up high and dry with no flood insurance required and just minutes to all the coast has to offer, this one is it! Come see it today, before it's too late!

412 W Stevens Circle, Gulfport, 39503 3 Beds 3 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in 1970

enclosed garage offers 2 living rooms, large eat in kitchen fenced in back yard great for a large family. Will make a great owner occupied home or rental. Some roofing & exterior siding repairs are needed. Property being sole in ''as is'' condition.

5004 Sand Dollar Drive, Long Beach, 39560 4 Beds 4 Baths | $363,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,785 Square Feet | Built in None

The Camden is a newer floor plan to the D.R. Horton lineup. This floor plan features four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms in over 2,700 square feet. It also has a double garage and an additional single car garage. This floor plan is great for multi-generational families living under one roof. Pictures are of a similar home and not necessarily of the subject property, including interior and exterior colors, options, and finishes. Pictures are representational only. Furnishings, decorative items and TVs are not included in the home purchase. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

