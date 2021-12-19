ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Sumter

 2 days ago

(Sumter, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sumter. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMKCv_0dR5kqvz00

1816 Ruger Drive (Lot 431), Sumter, 29150

4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,390 | Single Family Residence | 2,181 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The Davenport B by Great Southern Homes is a 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom "Green Smart" home loaded with features such as built in audio speakers, i-pod docking station, automated "smart home" system that allows you to operate your home from your smart phone. This home boasts luxury vinyl tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. Also includes gas fireplace, tankless hot water heater and irrigation system with clock. PHOTOS ARE STOCK. In construction, contact Agent for completion time.

For open house information, contact James Comeau, Re/Max Summit at 803-469-2100

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-149353)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVg6Z_0dR5kqvz00

281 Niblick Drive, Sumter, 29154

5 Beds 3 Baths | $248,791 | Single Family Residence | 2,241 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Bentgrass A, main level features fifth bedroom or office, a full bath, living room, dining room, , kitchen island, 2nd level features a family room, and 3 bedrooms and full bath. Owner suite with 2 walk in closets, large bath room with double sinks, garden tub with a separate shower. Security system, bluetooth speakers in kitchen, irrigation system, and many other additions.Stock photo used.

For open house information, contact Sandra Ford, Re/Max Summit at 803-469-2100

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-148355)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9a8K_0dR5kqvz00

5425 Oakcrest Road, Sumter, 29154

3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,601 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Brick home near to Shaw in need of repairs, three bedroom two bath, eat-in kitchen, enclosed garage, large fenced in backyard. This property is being sold strictly "as is", could be a great starter home or rental property with some TLC.

For open house information, contact Jackie McGarry, Real Estate Partners LLC at 803-699-2233

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-529625)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDa56_0dR5kqvz00

1844 Ruger Drive (Lot 438), Sumter, 29150

3 Beds 3 Baths | $237,477 | Single Family Residence | 1,807 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Crestview II C by Great Southern Homes is a 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom "Green Smart" home loaded with features such as built in audio speakers, i-pod docking station, automated "smart home" system that allows you to operate your home from your smart phone. Also includes a tankless hot water heater and irrigation system with clock. PHOTOS ARE STOCK. In construction, contact Agent for completion time.

For open house information, contact James Comeau, Re/Max Summit at 803-469-2100

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-149783)

