Top homes for sale in Bloomington

(Bloomington, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bloomington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

112 Bloomington Heights Road, Bloomington, 61705 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,415 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Extremely well cared for home!! So many updates in the last few years including Certainteed Roof installed by Wolf Roofing, Windows installed by Window World in 2019, Water Heater 2018, Refrigerator in 2018, Exterior painted in 2019, All Window Coverings stay. Nice backyard with swing set, Extra large garage with dog kennel, appliances stay! This home will not last long!

1013 Bach Drive, Bloomington, 61704 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,570 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home with Pearl (white) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features vaulted ceilings and open kitchen to family room. Large dining area in kitchen as well as an island. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. Large master closet and double vanity in the master bathroom. **agent interest

41 Winding Way, Bloomington, 61705 3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Fall in love with this open ranch floorplan in desirable Fox Creek Village. This home features spacious bedrooms, super chic & usable kitchen with quartz counter tops and Island surrounded by soft close cabinets. Master has own full bath and walk in closet, second bedroom is good-sized and nice full guest bath. Finished basement with large family room, 3rd bedroom and 3rd full bath. Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability.

804 Fremont Street, Bloomington, 61701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $43,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in None

First time on market! this 3 bedroom home with a nice floor plan sits on a deep lot with mature trees. Needs TLC, sold as-is.

