Take a look at these homes on the Newnan market now

(Newnan, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newnan than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2271 Highway 16 N, Whitesburg, 30185 4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION NOT IN A SUBDIVISION - Estimated completion time frame is Dec. 2021. Enjoy the country setting of your 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home perfectly situated on a 2.17 acre lot. This beauty is an open concept with all the trendy finishes plus a covered outdoor living area. The unfinished room above the 2 car garage is an added bonus. NuWave Homes provide exceptional quality and attention to detail that never disappoints. Schedule your appointment while you still have time to pick your colors. PLEASE NOTE: Photos are renderings and meant to be a representation of what is under construction. It is the actual model home on site.

126 The Boulevard, Newnan, 30263 4 Beds 3 Baths | $336,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,401 Square Feet | Built in 2004

AVERY PARK COMMUNITY. This two story home offers 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 full baths. Master is on main with newly remodeled bathroom with double vanity and a big walk-in shower. The main level also offers a separate dining room that could be used as an office. The kitchen offers granite countertops with stainless steel appliances with a huge island that gives more cabinet space and countertop space. The kitchen opens up to a spacious living room and a breakfast area. Exterior of the house was completely painted in October of 2021. This home is across the street from the community pool and playground. The driveway to the house is on the backside of the house from a private alleyway to a two car garage. Fenced in backyard with a covered patio. This house offers a great location, great community and less than 10 minutes to I85! *** Closing needs to be on February 23rd***

157 Farrington Drive, Newnan, 30263 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,734 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautifully remodeled ranch home. Foyer entry with tiled floors open to a bright and spacious family room with a brick fireplace and hardwood floors. Living room/bonus. Kitchen with LG SS appliances, new flooring, granite counters with under-mount sink, new fixtures, and roll-out storage systems in cabinets. The master on the main level with trey ceiling, new carpet, plus custom California closets organization systems in both master closets. Remodeled master bath with granite countertops, tile floor, garden tub, new fixtures, and separate shower with custom seat and glass doors. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are both with new carpet. Second bathroom with custom tile floors, granite countertops, and shower/tub combo. The laundry room has custom cabinets and new flooring. Large patio (42' x15') to entertain family and friends overlooking private professionally landscaped yard with new sod and pressure treated steps to custom woodshed and decking. Walk-in floored attic with 1/4" expanded plywood flooring and large cedar closet. New garage door and opener. Replacement of insulation in the attic. (6 months) Roof approximately 1 yr. Hot water heater approximately 6 months.

83 Nanette Drive, Newnan, 30265 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1992

One level living on a cul-de-sac street offering privacy between the homes. Wooded front and a large back yard. This is your chance to earn some sweat equity by buying lower and investing for a potential equity position in the home. The great room has a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace an opening into the kitchen and open into the dining area. A nice covered back porch area to relax under. The owner's suite has a trey ceiling and dual closets. Side entry double car garage. This is your chance in the Northgate High School district. Call Steve or your agent today for your private tour.

