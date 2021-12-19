House hunt Sioux City: See what’s on the market now

(Sioux City, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sioux City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1036 Pebble Beach, Dakota Dunes, 57049 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,211 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Custom built home. This is the second owner. This amazing 2 story home has had several recent updates. All brick front and amazing new 8`x5` front door. First impression is the updated 2 story entryway, showing the open staircase and new light fixture. Entry way is open to the formal dining room with new wallcovering and chair rail and the formal living room. From the front door you will see through to the back of the house and view of the river. Lots of windows makes this a very bright, sunfilled house. 2 sided fireplace for LR and great room. Great room is open to the kitchen with generous amounts of cabinets, updated island with waterfall counter top, new back splash, walkin pantry, and gas cooktop. Separate eating area off the kitchen with access to the Trex deck. Master bedroom on the main and ladies and gents be prepared to be impressed with the newly remodeled master bathroom!! Heated floors, soaking tub, special vanities, fabulous tile shower, all done in current colors. Guest bath on the main updated also. Main floor laundry also, washer, dryer stay, pocket door and coat closet. The second floor has an office with view of the river, lots of builtins. Second family room on this level and 3 more bedrooms with 2 more baths. All carpet has been replaced on this level. Lower level has lots of windows and is a walkout basement. Third family room area that is set up with bar area, (frig, DW and wine frig) pool table area and couch area. Great for entertaining. Walkout to the patio here. Two more additional bedrooms and a gym (12 x 26). Potential for another office which is 10 x 13. More rooms than the data sheet allows: Baths: half bath on main (5X8) Master bath (10x19) Upstairs: Full bath (5x9) Full bath (7x11). Lower level full bath (5 x 10). Great entertaining space outside also with oversized deck, level back yard, .51 acre lot. Great sunrise and sunset views with this home. Prepare to be impressed. See Extra Feature Sheet...

For open house information, contact Barb Maxon, Century 21 ProLink at 712-224-2300

1705 S Patterson St, Sioux City, 51106 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,986 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This Morningside home has been completely remodeled the last few years. Including, but not limited to: 25 year shingled roof, electric water heater, new HVAC and all new duct work, LED lighting, beautiful flooring, paint to be finished before closing, tiled bathrooms, 3+ bedrooms and a paved alley. This home has a mudroom as you walk in, 3 bedrooms on the main floor, main floor laundry and a large living space downstairs. There is also a large standup shower in the .75 bathroom downstairs, just across from the den / non~egress (4th) bedroom. Did we mention the kitchen backsplash and granite counter tops???

For open house information, contact Aaron Tyler, Keller Williams Siouxland at 712-226-1900

402 Prairie Bluff, Sergeant Bluff, 51054 2 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to the Baker Prairie Bluff Condo Community in Sergeant Bluff Iowa!! This open concept 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home is efficient and roomy with lots of natural lighting and a wonderful relaxing feel. The vaulted ceiling in the great room creates a dramatic living space and is open to the kitchen and dining area with access to your rear patio. The open kitchen has lots of upgraded soft close cabinets, quartz counters and center island with drop lighting. The master bedroom has great windows with an en~suite master bath with a tiled walk in closet, double vanity and walk~in closet. This quality home has main floor laundry, doors to your private patio, full unfinished basement with an egress window and plumbing for an additional bath, double car attached garage, interior and exterior upgraded finishes and all the comforts of home!! Enjoy a new kind of comfort & convenience with condo living. Look for completion in the Spring of 2022. You still have still to pick some interior finishes!!!

For open house information, contact Lisa Sissel, Century 21 ProLink at 712-224-2300

917 Paul Ave, Sioux City, 51109 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,293 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Wow!! Come look at this nice, neat, clean and updated 1956 ranch home located on a fenced, corner lot with 3 bedrooms on the main floor, a partially finished basement, large storage shed and plenty of off street parking or perfect area for a future garage...

For open house information, contact Mark Vos, Keller Williams Siouxland at 712-226-1900