Take a look at these homes for sale in Covington

(Covington, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Covington. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

305 Timberlake Terrace, Covington, 30016 4 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,598 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful 4BR 3 BA home with open, light-filled and uniquely designed main level. Featuring two casual living spaces, one sunken with a fireplace, and the gracious formal dining room. The fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances less than 2 years old, guest bath and guest BR with garage access. On the second level you have an oversized owners suite with sitting area and spa bath along with three full bedrooms and a full bath. In a wonderful neighborhood with fantastic amenities.

For open house information, contact MARK SPAIN, Mark Spain Real Estate at 770-886-9000

9186 Carlton Trail, Covington, 30014 4 Beds 3 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,327 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great investor or first time homebuyer; 4 bedroom 2.5 split level home. Lower level can be teen or in-law suite. Two living areas, Family room and den downstairs. Sep living, sep dining; master w double vanity. great open back yard is fenced. Quiet neighborhood close to schools. New HVAC and 10 year roof. New water heater. Vacant

For open house information, contact David Haymore, American Realty Pro of GA at 855-399-8721

3365 Spring Creek Drive Se, Conyers, 30013 4 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Take a look at this stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Conyers! This home has so much to offer - on the first floor you will find an open kitchen with a view into the family room, a separate dining room & a full sunroom. Take a walk up the stairs to find a very spacious owner's suite with a full bathroom & two secondary bedrooms and a full bath. This home has a sprawling front & back yard - perfect for playing, entertaining, or even just enjoying the weather. Don't miss your chance at this stunning, spacious home! (Owner's suite can be converted back into the 4th bedroom.)

For open house information, contact Brenda Conley, Keller Williams Rlty Atl. Part at 678-252-1900

1915 Birch Court Sw, Conyers, 30094 4 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,366 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom ranch sits on just under 2 acres in the perfect spot in Conyers- close and convenient to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Great neighborhood with no HOA. Private back yard with deck, perfect for entertaining.

For open house information, contact MARK SPAIN, Mark Spain Real Estate at 770-886-9000