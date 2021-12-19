ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Take a look at these homes on the Jackson market now

Jackson Times
Jackson Times
 2 days ago

(Jackson, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jackson. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fPmF_0dR5klla00

42 Bronzewood, Jackson, 38301

3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great Investment property! being sold as is!

For open house information, contact Lamont Merriweather, MERRIWEATHER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 731-300-3086

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-210006)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3lL5_0dR5klla00

15 Bayberry, Jackson, 38305

3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Jackson! Spacious living room and covered back porch! Don't miss out on this one! For more information call the Haltom Home Team 731-984-2200 or visit our website at www.HaltomHomeTeam.com

For open house information, contact Todd Haltom, Haltom Real Estate Group at 731-984-2200

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-206395)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vc8W_0dR5klla00

57 Whitfield, Jackson, 38305

4 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Immaculate 4 BR, 2 Bath Brick Home, move in ready. Low E windows, nice landscaping, workshop with electricity...would be great for boat storage; fenced area around private patio, and additional fencing around larger portion of back yard. Shade trees. Covered front porch. Tastefully decorated. Location is close to businesses, restaurants, churches, schools, but on a side street. All beautiful appliances stay with home. So many buyers want a gas cooktop/oven. This has it!

For open house information, contact Tiffany Purnell, Pritchard Realty at 731-784-5555

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-209945)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qi4P2_0dR5klla00

320 Copper Creek, Jackson, 38305

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful 3 BR 2BA, split bedroom plan in gated neighborhood of Copper Creek. Association pool and club house. Open floor plan with dining room looking into greatroom. Breakfast bar looking into greatroom. Stone gas log fireplace. Granite countertops in kitchen. New flooring installed in master bedroom. All kitchen appliances stay including the refrigerator. Nice level large lot fenced. Storm shelter in garage. Call Tami 731-616-6000

For open house information, contact Tami Reid, Hickman Realty Group Inc.-Jack at 731-664-1006

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-210280)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Jackson, TN
Business
City
Jackson, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#The Haltom Home Team#Haltomhometeam Com#Haltom Real Estate Group#Bath Brick Home#Pritchard Realty
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Jackson Times

Jackson Times

Jackson, TN
209
Followers
335
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy