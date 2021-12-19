Take a look at these homes on the Jackson market now

(Jackson, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jackson. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

42 Bronzewood, Jackson, 38301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great Investment property! being sold as is!

For open house information, contact Lamont Merriweather, MERRIWEATHER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 731-300-3086

15 Bayberry, Jackson, 38305 3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Jackson! Spacious living room and covered back porch! Don't miss out on this one! For more information call the Haltom Home Team 731-984-2200 or visit our website at www.HaltomHomeTeam.com

For open house information, contact Todd Haltom, Haltom Real Estate Group at 731-984-2200

57 Whitfield, Jackson, 38305 4 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Immaculate 4 BR, 2 Bath Brick Home, move in ready. Low E windows, nice landscaping, workshop with electricity...would be great for boat storage; fenced area around private patio, and additional fencing around larger portion of back yard. Shade trees. Covered front porch. Tastefully decorated. Location is close to businesses, restaurants, churches, schools, but on a side street. All beautiful appliances stay with home. So many buyers want a gas cooktop/oven. This has it!

For open house information, contact Tiffany Purnell, Pritchard Realty at 731-784-5555

320 Copper Creek, Jackson, 38305 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful 3 BR 2BA, split bedroom plan in gated neighborhood of Copper Creek. Association pool and club house. Open floor plan with dining room looking into greatroom. Breakfast bar looking into greatroom. Stone gas log fireplace. Granite countertops in kitchen. New flooring installed in master bedroom. All kitchen appliances stay including the refrigerator. Nice level large lot fenced. Storm shelter in garage. Call Tami 731-616-6000

For open house information, contact Tami Reid, Hickman Realty Group Inc.-Jack at 731-664-1006