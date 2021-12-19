Medford-curious? These homes are on the market

(Medford, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Medford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2641 Samoan Way, Medford, 97504 3 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Immaculate single level home in a great neighborhood with paved RV parking. Home has been lovingly cared for and has many recent updates, such as tile, wood laminate & carpet flooring. New kitchen appliances, cabinets w/ soft close drawers, pullouts, spice rack drawer, granite countertop island and bright natural light from skylights. Other features are crown moldings throughout, tile showers, double vanity in master & large walk-in closet. Oversized laundry room with washer & dryer included in sale. On the exterior you will find Hardy Plank siding, large covered patio on composite decking with northwest views. Double car garage is a deep 26' and 17'x56' deep paved RV parking. All on a .27 acre corner lot. There is a 12 month Fidelity National Home Warranty Policy included for Buyer.

9090 Wagner Creek Road, Talent, 97540 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,117 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Pass through the gate and on to your own private, enchanted forest bordering BLM land. The entire 61 acres have been made ''Fire-Wise''. For safety the fire road behind the house serves as an emergency exit if necessary. Beautiful pines, fruit trees and over 1000 flowering bulbs provide a sense of paradise all around you. 15 raised garden beds provide vegetables from Feb - Nov and the lovely stone patio has a soothing water feature. The property is completely self-sustaining w/4 large solar panels, an artesian well and generator fueled by a 500 gal propane tank with a gateway to automatically switch between grid and generator as needed. The lovely 4000 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms, an office, a hot tub room and a massage room. Hardwood floors throughout, a steam shower in the master bath is one of 3 baths. Lovely kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a 6 burner propane stove. The recently added sunroom is a welcome place to contemplate the peacefulness of the forest

424 S Groveland Avenue, Medford, 97504 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,074 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Spacious, Updated Old East Medford home on 0.35 acre park- like setting with in-ground POOL! This large 2074 sq ft large 2.5 bedroom 2.5 bath home w Formal living room + vaulted 2nd family room that opens to kitchen. Kitchen features formal dining area and breakfast nook with bay window, skylight, granite counters, microwave, double wall ovens & gas cook-top. Master suite has large closet, jetted tub, tile shower, dual vanity sinks. Built in 1954 with updated carpet, paint, furnace, bathroom remodels, and more! Includes hardwood flooring, wainscoting, skylight, built-in speakers, ceiling fans, 2 fireplaces & potential for 4th bedroom. Two sliders lead to deck w Huge Private yard w in-ground pool, hot tub, automated sprinklers w timer on flower beds, shade trees, chicken coop, large shed & dog run area. Front RV parking potential. Well-maintained inside & out! One Year Home Warranty included!

10699 Meadows Road, Central Point, 97502 2 Beds 1 Bath | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,386 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Imagine living in your stylish & beautiful home sitting on a park-like, useable acreage close to town. This gorgeous home lives big w/all new flooring, fresh paint inside & out, new siding & newer roof! Tons of natural light w/big double paned vinyl windows. Imagine sitting in your hot tub or having coffee on your covered back porch while enjoying un-obstructed views of hundreds of acres of land. The entire home has been updated w/colors & style reminiscent of your favorite TV home shows. The bath feels like a spa w/floor to ceiling tile shower w/glass door, granite counters & classy Vessel sink. The style continues w/barn doors separating the family room. The kitchen has all new cabinets, counters & tile back-splash. All black/stainless appliances including smart fridge & a gas range oven come w/the home! Electric gated entry/circular driveway/plenty of parking. Perfect 4-H set-up/cross fenced. New, approx. 1200 sqft, concrete, slab shop pad. Also, good sized storage shed.

