ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Medford-curious? These homes are on the market

Medford Dispatch
Medford Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Medford, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Medford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADgSd_0dR5kksr00

2641 Samoan Way, Medford, 97504

3 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Immaculate single level home in a great neighborhood with paved RV parking. Home has been lovingly cared for and has many recent updates, such as tile, wood laminate & carpet flooring. New kitchen appliances, cabinets w/ soft close drawers, pullouts, spice rack drawer, granite countertop island and bright natural light from skylights. Other features are crown moldings throughout, tile showers, double vanity in master & large walk-in closet. Oversized laundry room with washer & dryer included in sale. On the exterior you will find Hardy Plank siding, large covered patio on composite decking with northwest views. Double car garage is a deep 26' and 17'x56' deep paved RV parking. All on a .27 acre corner lot. There is a 12 month Fidelity National Home Warranty Policy included for Buyer.

For open house information, contact Wade Branscum, Windermere Van Vleet Jacksonville at 541-899-2000

Copyright © 2021 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220136026)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSoR7_0dR5kksr00

9090 Wagner Creek Road, Talent, 97540

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,117 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Pass through the gate and on to your own private, enchanted forest bordering BLM land. The entire 61 acres have been made ''Fire-Wise''. For safety the fire road behind the house serves as an emergency exit if necessary. Beautiful pines, fruit trees and over 1000 flowering bulbs provide a sense of paradise all around you. 15 raised garden beds provide vegetables from Feb - Nov and the lovely stone patio has a soothing water feature. The property is completely self-sustaining w/4 large solar panels, an artesian well and generator fueled by a 500 gal propane tank with a gateway to automatically switch between grid and generator as needed. The lovely 4000 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms, an office, a hot tub room and a massage room. Hardwood floors throughout, a steam shower in the master bath is one of 3 baths. Lovely kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a 6 burner propane stove. The recently added sunroom is a welcome place to contemplate the peacefulness of the forest

For open house information, contact Bruce Lorange, Windermere Van Vleet & Associates at 541-482-3786

Copyright © 2021 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220133790)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mwvcs_0dR5kksr00

424 S Groveland Avenue, Medford, 97504

3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,074 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Spacious, Updated Old East Medford home on 0.35 acre park- like setting with in-ground POOL! This large 2074 sq ft large 2.5 bedroom 2.5 bath home w Formal living room + vaulted 2nd family room that opens to kitchen. Kitchen features formal dining area and breakfast nook with bay window, skylight, granite counters, microwave, double wall ovens & gas cook-top. Master suite has large closet, jetted tub, tile shower, dual vanity sinks. Built in 1954 with updated carpet, paint, furnace, bathroom remodels, and more! Includes hardwood flooring, wainscoting, skylight, built-in speakers, ceiling fans, 2 fireplaces & potential for 4th bedroom. Two sliders lead to deck w Huge Private yard w in-ground pool, hot tub, automated sprinklers w timer on flower beds, shade trees, chicken coop, large shed & dog run area. Front RV parking potential. Well-maintained inside & out! One Year Home Warranty included!

For open house information, contact Shanon K Pewtress, John L. Scott Medford at 541-779-3611

Copyright © 2021 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220136423)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsAvd_0dR5kksr00

10699 Meadows Road, Central Point, 97502

2 Beds 1 Bath | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,386 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Imagine living in your stylish & beautiful home sitting on a park-like, useable acreage close to town. This gorgeous home lives big w/all new flooring, fresh paint inside & out, new siding & newer roof! Tons of natural light w/big double paned vinyl windows. Imagine sitting in your hot tub or having coffee on your covered back porch while enjoying un-obstructed views of hundreds of acres of land. The entire home has been updated w/colors & style reminiscent of your favorite TV home shows. The bath feels like a spa w/floor to ceiling tile shower w/glass door, granite counters & classy Vessel sink. The style continues w/barn doors separating the family room. The kitchen has all new cabinets, counters & tile back-splash. All black/stainless appliances including smart fridge & a gas range oven come w/the home! Electric gated entry/circular driveway/plenty of parking. Perfect 4-H set-up/cross fenced. New, approx. 1200 sqft, concrete, slab shop pad. Also, good sized storage shed.

For open house information, contact Kathrine Henry, RE/MAX Integrity at 541-770-3325

Copyright © 2021 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220135537)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Medford, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
City
Medford, OR
News Argus

5656 W Market St

Spacious and updated end unit in hidden townhouse development off of Market St. Wonderful location with access to highways, shopping and schools nearby. 2 large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms in each. LVP flooring throughout first and second level. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Private deck and patio with outdoor storage unit. Perfect for all! This unit is a MUST SEE!!!
GREENSBORO, NC
oucampus.org

526 W Culver Street

Remodeled Roosevelt Historic District 1BD - Gorgeous apartment located in the Roosevelt Historic District! Updated interior features a great open floor plan comprised of soaring ceilings that gives plenty of space, wood flooring, and modern bath with glass wall in shower. Unit also offers an elegant kitchenette boasting stainless steel appliances and cabinetry space. You'll love the mini split that cools all the home (great for those hot Arizona days) and the neutral paint throughout that gives a bright feel & makes for an easy care! Walking distance to Sidebar, Pei Wei, Starbucks, Chipotle, Hance Dog Park, Roosevelt Arts District & First Fridays. This move-in ready beauty won't last! Book your appointment today! Please call 480.619.2792 ext 0.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Single Family Homes#Kitchen Appliances#Vegetables#Laminate#Washer Dryer#Hardy Plank#Buyer#Blm
domino

Winter Home Sellers: Spotlight This Feature in Your Listing (If You Have It)

Winter is for ski trips and wrapping oneself in a wool blanket by the fire. The season is not all that ideal for moving. According to Zillow, in a typical winter, a home goes under contract in about 30 days, compared to seven days this past May. There’s a lot working against you if you’re looking to sell: Not only are there fewer buyers, but the ones who are out there may take longer to shop around due to holidays and bad weather. So what if you have no choice but to list during the cooler months? One thing you can do to help is take a second look at the language in your listing.
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

3610 Baden Rd

Welcome Home!! - Our spacious 1-bedroom floorplan is the perfect place to call your new home! The full-size kitchen includes range and refrigerator plus plenty of cabinet space. The bedroom features a large walk-in closet with ensuite bath and full size washer/dryer connections. Both living room and bedroom include ceiling fans.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
AOL Corp

The hottest housing market of 2021

The U.S. housing market has been “bonkers” and is “still nuts” — words recently used by real estate guru Barbara Corcoran on Yahoo Finance Live. Since COVID-19 emerged, homes are being sold at a record clip and prices are skyrocketing across the nation. But the frenzy is especially magnified in one Sunbelt City.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

3301 N Sheffield Avenue #502

Condo quality construction in a prime Lakeview location! Steps from everywhere you want to be! All units are 3 bed/2 bath and feature high end modern finishes including hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, granite countertops, including a built in dining table and in-unit laundry. High-tech Nest thermostat. Private balcony off of the kitchen. On-site garage parking available for $300. Located near public transport, restaurants and nightlife!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7749 W Foster Avenue #1

Awesome Two Bed, One Bath Loft in Norridge with All Utilities Included! Huge Kitchen w/ Tons of Updated Built in Cabinets, All Appliances & Eat-In Kitchen Area! Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Room Combo w/ Gorgeous Hardwood Floors & Plenty of Storage! Includes Access to Downstairs Dryer. Parking is Available in the Driveway! Access to Two Car Garage is Additional Rent. Available January 1st.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3146 N Ridgeway Avenue #1

Newly updated and spacious 4 bedroom + office/ 2 full bath duplex in Avondale area Chicago. The spacious unit features two living spaces, an open layout with newly refinished hardwood floors on the main level and ceramic tile on the lower level. Newer kitchen, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Central AC. Great outdoor space, convenient location close from the Kennedy Expressway, shopping and restaurants. Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, and internet. No smoking. Small dog allowed - $200.00 non refundable fee. Must have good credit for all adults. $50 application fee. $250 move-in fee per person (non-refundable) 1 garage space available for an additional $100/month. Laundry and dryer machines in the unit included.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1440 Vista Lane #D

Spacious one bedroom, one bath, first floor, with open view conveniently located off of Route 72. Ideal for entertaining this unit boasts abundant and open living and dining room. Abundant cabinet space in kitchen, ample closet space and huge bedroom. Neighborhood amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Located near shopping, restaurants and highway. *** NO PETS***
TENNIS
bhhschicago.com

2740 N Pine Grove Avenue #17HF

Spacious and updated 2BR plus office in heart of Lincoln Park/Lakeview. Features unique combined unit floorplan with bedrooms on separate ends, hardwood/carpet flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new counters and cabinets, 2 full updated bathrooms, large private balcony with stunning city views, large bedrooms, walk-in closet, central heat, windows AC units, pets welcome, doorman and steps to the lake, shopping and transportation.
REAL ESTATE
PLANetizen

Single-Family and Build-to-Rent Homes Growing in Size

Paul Bergeron reports that single-family homes in the U.S. are growing in size, "in part because of homeowners’ desire for more space in response to the virus crisis and the opportunity (or necessity) for working from home." Median floor area grew between the first and third quarters of this...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

A Trio of Historic Manhattan Townhouses Asks $46.5 Million

Three neighboring townhouses in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village are being marketed as a potential megamansion for a combined $46.495 million. The Greek Revival-style townhouses, built in 1840, are among a contiguous line of 21 houses on West 11 Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues. Combined, the trio would offer a 65-foot-wide home with approximately 20,000 square feet of interior space, according to Jeremy Stein of Sotheby’s International Realty–Downtown Manhattan Brokerage, who co-listed the properties with Douglas Elliman last week.
REAL ESTATE
Medford Dispatch

Medford Dispatch

Medford, OR
268
Followers
325
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy