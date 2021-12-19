Take a look at these homes on the market in Poughkeepsie

(Poughkeepsie, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Poughkeepsie. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

29 Kensington Ln, Poughkeepsie Twp, 12603 4 Beds 3 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,715 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful colonial in the desirable Stratford Farms Community. The Grand Princeton features hardwood flooring, two story family room with gas fireplace, formal L/R, D/R and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry. Spacious master B/R has vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet and amazing master bath! Three additional large bedrooms, upstairs laundry room and bath. Full unfinished basement with 9' ceilings. Municipal water and community sewer. Other lots and models to chose from.

32 Harden Dr, Beekman, 12540 3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,424 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Character, convenience and comfort all come to mind with this sweet cape located in this pretty neighborhood in the Town of Beekman! As one of the southernmost towns in Dutchess County and just minutes to grocery stores, parkway and Arlington Central schools you will have convenience while enjoying beautiful scenery Beekman is known for. This lovely cape style home sits on 1.9 acres with level property to front and sides, perfect for play or gardening. In the back you will find gentle slopes leading to woods and a stream, providing a serene backdrop & nature sounds to enjoy from the large trex deck that also overlooks an above ground pool. As you enter through the front door you will find custom woodwork throughout the home, a light filled living room with large window, wood burning stove insert with marble surround, wood floors and wood trim. As you enter the dining area, besides noticing the slider walk out to the large back deck, you will be struck with the beauty of hand scraped acacia wood flooring that leads into the kitchen complete with granite counter tops, well thought out maple cabinetry and tiled back splash. On this same floor you will find a charming full bath with ceramic tiles and two bedrooms with wood floors and trim throughout (even one with a cedar closet!) Upstairs is a lovely master bedroom, providing a private retreat after a long day along with plenty of storage space. The space doesn't end there! A newly paved driveway leads to a detached one car garage and downstairs you will find an unfinished basement with laundry area and walk out, providing for plenty of storage and possibilities. Don't wait to come see this home that exudes serenity, charm and a warm welcome in this great neighborhood!

1882 Salt Point Turnpike, Pleasant Valley, 12578 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 1881

Historic home, 2 miles to the Taconic, Close to Millbrook, Rhinebeck, Hyde Park. Ready for your finishing touch! Nice barn with upstairs perfect for your studio or Zen retreat.Looking for highest and best offer. Priced to sell.

67 Round Hill Rd, Poughkeepsie Twp, 12603 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,776 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This charming ranch in Spackenkill is back on the market and waiting for you to call it home. With 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a beautiful living room with a wood-burning fireplace, additional family room, and formal dining room, this really is one-level living at it's best. Original hardwood floors throughout, bay window and recess lighting are just a few of the fine features. Brand new furnace (installed Sept 2021). This newly listed property is just waiting for your personal touches!

