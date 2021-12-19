Lima-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lima, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lima than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

631 Hazel, Lima, 45801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1925

What a deal this handyman special is for your next investment property! At such a great price, you can't go wrong with taking this house on as your next project to add to your portfolio. This home needs some work and a good dose of love but the bones are there. Featuring 3 bedrooms, an upstairs bathroom, spacious living room with a beautiful gas fireplace and a detached garage.

For open house information, contact CONNIE THOMPSON, KELLER WILLIAMS ADVISORS at 937-848-6255

466 S Collins Avenue, Lima, 45804 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Check out this east side ranch home close to shopping and dining. Lots of recent updates including metal roof, front porch, bathroom remodel, a/c unit, basement windows, flooring in bedrooms, living room and patio. Basement has been water proofed with lifetime warranty. New front and rear entry doors. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Kurt Brandehoff, Binkley Real Estate, LLC at 419-738-3232

2957 Hanover, Lima, 45805 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Welcome to 2957 Hanover! This nicely updated ranch in Shawnee school district is move in ready! With 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms there is room for you to put your personal touch in and not have to worry about many of the big items. This nice layout gives you an updated 1/2 bath off the master bedroom, and 2 other nice size bedrooms. The kitchen is large with many cupboards and space for a table. The large laundry room offers plenty of space for storage off the 2 car garage. Off the patio doors is a nice private space to enjoy the outdoors. Updates include windows '06, roof '08, garage door '08, front door '21, carpet '21, blinds '21, luxury vinyl floor '21, new lighting and fans '21.

For open house information, contact KATE SHULAW, KELLER WILLIAMS ADVISORS at 937-848-6255

147 N Main St, Vaughnsville, 45893 2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in ready home! All new mechanicals, plumbing and flooring. The home has been re-wired and freshly landscaped. Stainless steel appliances included. 2 bed/1bath at 1,052 SF. Basement walls have been newly braced and the home is freshly painted. 1-car attached garage as well as an attached carport. Don't miss out on this perfectly situated turn-key property with too many updates to mention.

For open house information, contact SETH CIMINILLO, HARTSOCK REALTY at 419-302-3940