Check out these homes for sale in Indio now

(Indio, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Indio. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

69525 Dillon Rd, Desert Hot Springs, 92241 2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Mobile Home | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Senior Community, Furnished, Community pool/spa. RV Parking/Storage.

79705 Tom Fazio, La Quinta, 92253 5 Beds 5 Baths | $3,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,555 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Take advantage of Great Value! Completely remodeled and re-designed with todays contemporary details by one of the deserts top Architects Kristi Hanson. Excitement builds as you navigate the floating walkway, front glass door and majestic stone outdoor fireplace that complete the entry. Once inside, you sense the refined sophistication. The new automatic 14 foot pocket door system opens revealing pristine mountains seemingly close enough to touch-it simply is an awe-inspiring setting. A light linear custom stone fireplace anchors the open living room, dining room and walk-in wine room which spills into a large family room with wet bar and open kitchen. A large quartz-topped island offers a convenient place to gather and prep. Complemented by an inviting breakfast nook with endless southern views over the 18th green, lake and majestic mountains. Other upgrades include: New HVAC, A/C compressors, duct work, pool equipment, landscape irrigation, artificial turf, re-designed roof lines, patio logia, automatic pocket doors, custom floors, 5 fireplaces, custom cabinets, custom counter tops etc. You're right at home with the infinity style pool/waterfall and multiple patios that offer seamless transitions from the interior portions of the home. Best of all located on one of the world's most highly awarded courses within an ultra private golf community and seller will entertain trading for a beach, mountain or smaller desert home. A must see!!!

86119 Arrowood Avenue, Coachella, 92236 0 Bed 1 Bath | $194,000 | Single Family Residence | 695 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This property is a plan 3 style casita that has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with granite counter tops, laundry area, one bathroom and a den that can be used as a bedroom. Attached garage with epoxy floor and your own RV parking space with the necessary hookups to plug in and have a whale of a time. The Vineyards Luxury Motor Coach Resort is a unique gated community with amazing mountain views. Luxury RV owners, this is the place for you to take a break and be at home. The community has two pools, tennis courts, BBQ area, club house and fitness room. Own the benefit of a relaxing ambience under the Coachella Valley's blue skies. Contact me to see this property in person.

17555 Corkill Road, Desert Hot Springs, 92241 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Mobile Home | 692 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Be the owner of this like new home that features: -Brand new paint inside and outside -New floors throughout -New Stainless Steel appliances that includes stove, built in microwave and dishwasher and new kitchen cabinets -New Front entrance and back door steps -New carport awnings -New landscaping -Carport for 3 cars -New remodeled bathroom Desert Palms Community is gated and has great amenities are -Next to the pool is a state of the art playground to keep the kids entertained so you can keep an eye on them while you lounge. Standard amenities include a pool and stainless steel BBQ. Last but not least we have a pond jam packed with wildlife from ducks to the sometimes elusive turtles (some of them quite large) and even Koi fish for your enjoyment. Desert Palms has gone to great lengths to establish landscaping that goes unmatched by other parks in the area as you'll see by the pictures. This is a gated community to provide a safe haven to come home to!

