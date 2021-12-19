Check out these homes on the Saint Joseph market now

(Saint Joseph, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Joseph will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2234 Doniphan Avenue, St Joseph, 64507 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1922

****NEW ROOF SCHEDULED FOR 9/30****

67 Empire Lane, St Joseph, 64503 2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in None

BACK ON THE MARKET NO FAULT OF SELLER. Sold AS IS INCLUDING ALL CONTENTS INSIDE AND OUT. Large city lot with fixer upper home or could be a nice build lot. With 1.8 acres of usable space.

1811 Pacific Street, St Joseph, 64503 2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in None

Quaint well-loved one-family home. Open Living Room boasts original wood flooring, bay windows, and steel leaded-glass front enty door from covered front porch. Traditional open archway leads to lovely formal dining room also with original wood flooring. Inviting eat-in kitchen hosts beautiful wood cabinetry, pantry, and includes appliances--refrigerator, oven/range, & dishwasher. Two restful bedrooms feature vinyl plank flooring--spacious master bedroom has abundant double closet space & additional storage above. Full Bath. Laundry Room with walk-out door to side yard. Unique concrete sidewalk pathway, concrete driveway with 2 car carport adjoining large shed, chain link fencing, root cellar. Situated on choice corner lot with close access to 36 Hwy. Property being sold in "as-is" condition.

3304 Normandy Street, St Joseph, 64505 3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This all electric ranch home has been fully renovated and remodeled and no detail has been over looked. When you walk in the door you will fine luxury vinyl plank flooring that is water proof and scratch resistant, board and batten wood wall treatment , pocket door between the dinning room and kitchen. The kitchen has all custom cabinets, granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. The livingroom has waimscoting wood wall treatment, wood burning fireplace, large windows and patio door to allow in natural light and views of the fully fenesed backyard. You will fine a large lundry/mud room with bulit in cabenits and utility sink. The bathroom has a custom one of kind epoxy countertop, 3 large bedrooms with new carpet and hardwood floos. This home has so much more and is truly a must see. The backyard even has a large vinyle deck, patio with a firepit and a shed/workshop that even has electrial and sheveling . This home has newer roof that is only 4yrs old, newer windows, hvac system, nest smart themosate, schlage smart doorlock, electrical, plumbing,you name it the work has been done to this home.

