Top homes for sale in Morgantown

(Morgantown, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Morgantown. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13 Marcus Drive, Morgantown, 26501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,000 | Townhouse | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1975

WHY PAY RENT when you can own this 3 bedroom townhouse. END UNIT WITH GREAT FENCED IN BACK YARD. Great investment opportunity or first time home buyer. Convenient location, close to downtown, shopping and dining.

143 S Pierpont Road, Morgantown, 26508 6 Beds 9 Baths | $1,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,635 Square Feet | Built in 1977

A truly beautiful property. Captivating mountain retreat is your hide-a way from city living. Warm & inviting western influenced décor is welcoming w/over 8600 sq ft of living. Serene privacy & enchanting views encompass-6BR/7BA oasis situated on 7.65+/- AC overlooking private pond & 6 stall heated horse barn. Indoor reprieve can be enjoyed at all-season pool area, in front of 3 FP’s, or in billiards rm just above 2-story library. Spacious parking & 5 garages are a dream come true for entertaining.

261 Brookhaven Road, Morgantown, 26508 4 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Located minutes from town you can enjoy the quiet of country living but still be close to city amenities. There are private front and back porches with a fully fenced, spacious yard of .43 acres. Featuring 2 detached car garages as well as a storage building that conveys and plenty of additional parking. A large open basement can be used for a workshop or storage room and was once an efficiency apartment.

184 Warm Hollow Road, Morgantown, 26507 2 Beds 2 Baths | $204,500 | Single Family Residence | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Perfectly tucked away, this home is just minutes from University High School and Morgantown's medical facilities. Currently used as a rental, but would make for a great starter home as well. Plenty of room for parking and spacious back yard. Call today for your tour!

