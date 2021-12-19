Take a look at these homes on the market in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kennewick than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1933 N Meadows Dr, Richland, 99352 3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Condominium | 2,224 Square Feet | Built in 1978

MLS# 257866 Welcome home to one of the most beautiful quiet neighborhoods in South Richland. This nearly 2300 sqft condo offers the feel of a single family home, with none of the yard maintenance. Stucco exterior and red shingle roof offers a clean elegant look as you drive up. Enter on the main level to spacious entertaining areas with high ceilings and large fireplace, perfect for this chilly winter approaching. Absolutely stunning unobstructed views of the Golf course, Badger, Candy and Rattlesnake mountain from the West facing private balcony just off the dining area. Endless sunsets to enjoy! Kitchen and powder room located on this roomy main floor. Spacious 2 car garage with loft for overhead storage. Head downstairs to the large Utility closet, also housing newer furnace and water heater. Three large bedrooms including a master with en suite bathroom, and private west facing patio. The second full bathroom is also down. Home is hardwired for surround sound in some rooms. This property has been used as a rental and could be a great investment opportunity, or update it your way to have a beautiful home in the absolute prime location. Just off of gage with walking access to shops, restaurants, and much more in the coveted Leslie/Gage/Steptoe area./Sean Rae/CELL: 509-554-2222/Everstar Realty//

For open house information, contact Sean Rae, Everstar Realty at 509-735-4042

903 S. Keller St, Kennewick, 99336 3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Townhouse | 1,538 Square Feet | Built in 2007

MLS# 257834 Welcome to 903 S Keller St. A charming Townhome centrally located in Kennewick, on a corner lot. As you enter, you you are greeted by the spacious Family room. This space even boasts a cozy natural gas fireplace. Make your way to the Dining room and Kitchen where you will find a perfect space for family and friends to gather. The Kitchen Appliances are less than 2 years old. Just off the kitchen you will find the pantry and the Powder room. The Laundry room is conveniently located at the top of the stairs. Upstairs you will also find the roomy Master suite along with the two secondary bedrooms and a second, full bathroom. The Master suite features a lovely walk in closet, a double sink vanity and a shower. There is an attached 1 car garage, with a sturdy built in storage rack. The $75/month HOA fee covers all yard maintenance, snow removal and irrigation fees. The exterior paint is 2 years young. *OPEN HOUSE 11/13 12:00pm-2:00pm* Don't let this one get away, schedule a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Shana Brown, Keller Williams - Tri-Cities, WA at 509-204-7360

15203 S Locust Ln, Kennewick, 99337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1963

MLS# 258014 Have you dreamt of having great outdoor space with a view of the Columbia & Snake Rivers? Look no further than 15203 S Locust Ln! Located just across the road from Two Rivers Park, where you can launch your boat, fish from the dock or enjoy paddle boarding. This family dwelling is perfectly positioned to enjoy the unobstructed river view from the enormous front deck, that is nearly 900 sq/ft. There are three deck, outdoor entertaining spaces in all! This home features a functional 3 bedroom 2 bathroom layout with two, oversized living spaces and a Pellet Stove. The kitchen has been beautifully updated. There is a laundry room that leads you to the attached 2 Car garage. Attached to the garage is a work space, & storage area with an additional 3/4 bath. The .3 Acre Lot is fully fenced, and does offer open RV Parking. This home is on a private Septic system, that was installed in 2016. It is also on a private well. This home is ready for all its potential to shine, through the eyes of it's new owners!/Shana Brown/CELL: 509-366-2705/Keller Williams Tri-Cities//

For open house information, contact Shana Brown, Keller Williams Tri-Cities at 509-539-5535

1180 Pinto Loop, Richland, 99352 3 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,518 Square Feet | Built in 2005

MLS# 257362 This custom-built Don Pratt Rambler is nestled near the top of Country Heights. This impeccable, quality-built 3 Bed, 3 Bath, plus an office & 35x21 bonus room above the extended, heated 3 Car Garage sits on .71 acres. The home is open, airy and thoughtfully designed - perfect for entertaining. The Foyer has 12' ceilings, and a large arch window above allowing lots of natural light. This home boasts a large curved driveway, welcoming curb appeal, crown molding, large formal dining room, private office, hardwood and tile flooring. Spacious, comfortable, light and bright family room with cozy fireplace (oak surround and mantle) plus surround sound. A gourmet kitchen for the chef with Kenmore Elite double ovens with convection option, Jenn-air gas on glass stove top, beverage cooler, abundant counter/cabinet space with pull out shelves. Granite counters with task lighting above, large island, walk-in pantry, and convenient walk-through to formal dining room. Elegant, private, and oversize master suite with sitting area, door to private covered patio. Walk-in closet with floor to ceiling shelving and clothing rods and lots of natural light. Master Bathroom has heated flooring, double vanity, cultured marble multi head walk-in shower, and jetted tub. The 3rd bedroom is a Junior suite with walk-in closet, full bath, and covered patio access. Legrand On-Q electronics/networking SMART home and a dedicated audio/visual hub located in a separate closet plus LAN connections throughout. All inside / outside doors have a 3-point door locking system as well as Multiple ADT cameras, audio visual doorbell and exterior lighting for added security. ZONED Humidity, heating/cooling system with advanced filter, 3 thermostats throughout home to help with ALLERGENS. Water softener and reverse osmosis system. Outdoor living at its finest with 2 large multiple access covered patios overlooking greenbelt and city views - one with hot tub and the other with gas fire-pit. Waterfall/stream continues to add to the relaxing atmosphere. The meticulously landscaped yard is surrounded by stone walls. There is custom, insulated and heated 680 square foot garden shed, with knotty pine paneled lawn equipment storage and vaulted potting room. There is also a large separate yard area with access to the garage for family pets. This is very special property that will be a delight to view and is in move in ready condition for the next owner./Tonya Callies/CELL: 509-430-7627/Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities/Julie Drake/CELL: 509-331-8338

For open house information, contact Tonya Callies, Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities at 509-946-1188