Decatur-curious? These homes are on the market

(Decatur, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Decatur. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

261 Florence Avenue, Hammond, 61929 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Cozy 2 bedroom home, Enclosed front porch, Large living room / dining room . Hardwood floors, Newer siding / updated electric/ Fenced yard. Home needs a updating plus the seller put in new supports put into basement comes with warranty . Basement does get seepage and some of the concrete floor has broker up . Home being sold as-is.

3480 South Baltimore Avenue, Decatur, 62521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Vacation at home on 9.35 acres! There is a barn with 2 stalls and a loft. Cross the bridge to wilderness where you can run quad runners, hunt with a bow and arrow, search for morel mushrooms. Put your canoe in the creek and paddle to Lake Decatur. The house is in very good condition with 2 renovated bathrooms and remodeled oak kitchen. An island separates the kitchen from the living area and creates a perfect friendly ambience. Just walk from the kitchen or den to the covered patio that looks over your mini farm. Enjoy.

815 West Main Street, Decatur, 62522 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,328 Square Feet | Built in 1928

An absolute dollhouse! Enjoy the elegance and historic charm of this stately brick Georgian mansion. Prepare to be mesmerized by the great room with vaulted ceilings and curved staircase to the open hallway and upper-level bedroom suites. The custom kitchen boasts quartz countertops, large center island, and stainless appliances, with period touches like the farmhouse style sink and tray ceilings. Chic dining room features ornate pendant ceiling and arched doorways with wrought iron gates. New hardwood flooring throughout the dining room, family room, and den. Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms with original hardwood. Half bath master en-suite. Full bath completely remodeled with modern comforts. Balcony accessible from hallway offers great views of the side yard and Millikin Homestead. Full unfinished basement and 2.5 car garage perfect for storage and hobby space. Completely fenced property with brick retaining wall. Contact preferred Realtor today, before this home gets whisked away!

2635 Coalmine Road, Hammond, 61929 4 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,427 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Unique opportunity to own in the country on approximately 3.2 acres. Home features four bedrooms and 2.5 baths and over 2400 square feet of living space. The front room is very large and could include space for a table area although that already exists in the kitchen and breakfast nook. Downstairs has two bedrooms, full bath and office. Upstairs is great for the kids with two more bedrooms a bath and family area. The basement was once finished and could be again with a little effort. Included in the property are four grain bins-one that was converted to a garage-a large barn, a oversized two car garage that measures 34x26. The roof was replaced in 2010, water heater is new and the heat is natural gas-an added bonus. Too much to include just schedule an appointment to take a look. More pictures coming soon. Lot being surveyed so actually dimensions will come from survey.

