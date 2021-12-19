Check out these homes for sale in Florence now

(Florence, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Florence will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1131 Clarendon Ave, Florence, 29501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Large master suite addition with possible kitchenette, 1 car carport, 24 x 24 detached, wired workshop plus additional outside storage. Stanby Generac generator. Beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint.

3012 Starling Dr, Effingham, 29541 5 Beds 3 Baths | $282,143 | Single Family Residence | 3,040 Square Feet | Built in 2021

"The Bradley A" New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range). LVT throughout except for bedrooms and loft.

3020 Starling Dr, Effingham, 29541 5 Beds 3 Baths | $310,504 | Single Family Residence | 3,040 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range LVT throughout except for bedrooms and loft.

609 Middleburg Way, Florence, 29501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $368,592 | Single Family Residence | 2,362 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy efficient home featuresgranite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/ speakers, music port and USB charging ports. This home features a Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, mocrowave & range). Exterior is brick and stone.

