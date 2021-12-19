Check out these Valdosta homes on the market

(Valdosta, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Valdosta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

600 Smithbriar Drive, Valdosta, 31602 4 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,286 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath house has lots to offer including location. 2 large living areas with fireplaces. Kitchen with an island and breakfast bar for additional seating. Farm house sink. Stainless steel appliances. Pantry. Granite counter tops through out. All windows with beautiful drapes. One bedroom off dining room with a full size bathroom. Other side of living areas you have 2 bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bath room. Large master suite. Master bath with 2 vanities, free standing tub, large walk in tiled shower, and big walk in closet. Laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. 2 car carport. Large back patio with fire pit overlooking inground pool. Outdoor building for storage next to pool. 1.1 acre lot.

1773 Gordon, Valdosta, 31601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Totally new inside and out with new carpet, vinyl, fresh paint inside and outside. Great investment, first time home buyer, or college student house. Close to VSU and the Valdosta Mall. Practically new roof.

109 Knob Hill, Valdosta, 31602 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,773 Square Feet | Built in 1993

A beautiful 4br/2.5 bath home on .49 acres in Worthington Woods w/ 18x7 tiled foyer, formal Living Room, and a formal Dining Room currently set up as a home office w/ double doors into kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, 2 eat-in bar areas -- great for entertaining. Breakfast room overlooks 23x16 deck & additional 10x8 deck w/ seating and 2 brick patios 13x13 & 8x8 and large privacy fenced backyard. HIgh ceilings in Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace. Spacious MBR w/ 9.7'x5.9' sitting area & walk-in closet w/ custom built shelving. Master Bath has 2 vanities, garden tub & separate shower. Upstairs has 8x8 landing overlooking foyer & Great Room.Sidewalk community. You must see this home!

108 Floyd Mcneal, Valdosta, 31602 4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,101 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous home in desirable McNeal Estates neighborhood. No details spared. Granite countertops, wood accents, crown molding. Ask the agents for pictures of previous new constructions to see the level of detail! McNeal Estates has a playground for the kiddos and a swimming pool will be added soon. Walking trails. One year Builders Warranty with termite bond.

