Fort Smith, AR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Smith

Fort Smith News Beat
 2 days ago

(Fort Smith, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Smith will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5 Dark Hollow Ln, Van Buren, 72956

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,086 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Wow! Spacious 3/4 bedroom brick home with open living area, 900 sq. ft. rec room, glass sunroom, deck, inground pool, tons of storage, 2 water heaters, craft/sewing room, breakfast bar, gun safe, wb fireplace w/blower,, the 3rd bedroom is on its on side with bathroom, kitchenette & separate entrance. Only needs a little updating. $5,000 carpet allowance with acceptable offer.

317 Nw 5Th Street, Spiro, 74959

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Very cute 3 bed 2 bath Brick home setting on a corner lot in Spiro. Home offers 2 car garage Large Kitchen/Dining Area, 3 spacious bedrooms with Owners suite having a bathroom. Lots of space for storage. This home would be perfect for first time buyers/or investors for a rental. This cute home is a must see, call today to set up your showing!

904 Fir Dr, Van Buren, 72956

3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,468 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Established Neighborhood with great character. Large kitchen with custom cabinets and Corion countertops, large formal dining room with lead glass bay windows, home office or music room, 1/2 bath conveniently located, spacious bedrooms, oversized lot, great covered patio, sprinkler system and mature landscaping. Estate sale this weekend.

5404 Hardscrabble, Fort Smith, 72903

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,652 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Custom built home on 2 corner lots. Appx. 3,652 sf 3bed/2.5 bath with an upstairs media room(or the 4th bedroom), formal dinning room, gourmet kitchen w/cherry custom cabinets, granite counter tops, sub-zero refrigerator, wine cooler & ice maker, pantry and wet bar. The sunroom has 2 separate entry's with a new deck that is made out of Trex composite decking and iron railing. The master bedroom has a wet bar with custom cabinets, 2 enclosed commodes, large vanity, walk-in tub/shower, built-ins, walk in closet, and a sitting area. Heated/Cooled basement (was a workout/storage area) with storage, and a separate heated and cooled fur baby house on a concrete slab. SELLER IS IN THE PROCESS OF UPDATING THE DOWNSTAIRS BATH. Call for a personal showing! BACK ON THE MARKET: Buyer backed out because the furniture will not fit!!

