ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

By LINDSEY BAHR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dabUm_0dR5kYF100
1 of 4

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($357.1 million) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($257.7 million).

The Sony and Marvel blockbuster grossed a stunning $253 million in ticket sales from 4,325 North American locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday, also setting a record for the month of December. The web-slinger’s success couldn’t have come sooner for a movie business that has had a rollercoaster 2021 and could be headed for a difficult start to 2022 as the o micron variant of the coronavirus forces more and more event cancellations.

“This weekend’s historic ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve,” said Tom Rothman, Sony Pictures Chairman and CEO, in a statement. “All of us at Sony Pictures are deeply grateful to the fabulous talent, both in front of and behind the camera, that produced such a landmark film.”

In its five days playing in theaters internationally, it’s amassed $334.2 million in ticket sales, bringing its global total to $587.2 million against a $200 million production budget. The film has yet to open in markets like Thailand and Japan, and there is no release date set for China.

As the third standalone Spider-Man film in the Tom Holland era, “No Way Home” was always going to be an “event film” for fans. After several delays over the year Sony planted its launch in the pre-Christmas frame and as of late last week had anticipated a pandemic-best opening in the $130 to $150 million range. But it quickly became clear that “Spider-Man” was going to fly much higher. The film netted an incredible $121.5 million in its first day — bumping “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” out of the No. 2 position.

Directed by Jon Watts, “No Way Home” picks up with Holland’s Peter Parker grappling with the world finding out about his superhero identity, and features Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. The promise of spoiler reveals only added to the feverish hype that led to lines and sell-out showings across the country.

“For the target audience, this is absolute must-see, required viewing,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “There is no way fans were going to opt out because of omicron.”

Many moviegoers also shelled out top dollar to see the film on the biggest screens possible. According to IMAX, an estimated $36.2 million of the global total is from their large format screens.

“‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is an exclamation point on the comeback we’ve seen at the box office in 2021,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “With these historic results, IMAX continues to see blockbuster releases generate box office at or exceeding pre-pandemic levels.”

And it’s not just fans who have been giving the film good marks: Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive as well. It has a 94% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Holland on Instagram thanked audiences for the record numbers.

“You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me,” Holland wrote on Saturday. “Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man no way home yet… merry Christmas and you know what to do.”

Before this weekend, Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” held the record for best opening of the pandemic with $90.1 million.

But it wasn’t all celebrations at the box office this weekend. In Spider-Man’s wake were some high-profile casualties, including Guillermo del Toro’s star-studded “Nightmare Alley,” which grossed a mere $3 million from 2,145 theaters. It opened in fifth place behind “Spider-Man,” “Encanto” ($6.5 million), “West Side Story” ($3.4 million) and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” ($3.4 million).

“Nightmare Alley” had prestige and awards buzz behind it, with a cast including Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, but a week after Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” underwhelmed, it’s a stark reminder of moviegoing realities during the pandemic and the power of the Marvel fanbase.

In the one-movie-takes-all environment, more often than not, that one movie has been a Marvel movie. Including “No Way Home,” Marvel releases will make up five of the top six films of the year, including “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Black Widow” and “Eternals.”

And lest anyone was holding onto hopes that “West Side Story” would have a profitable “Greatest Showman” run after its lackluster start, the 20th Century Studios release fell 67% in its second weekend in theaters, bringing in only $3.4 million.

But Spider-Man could also help the industry at large as it heads into 2022.

“It’s almost hard to describe how important this debut is to an industry that was beset with one of the biggest challenges in its history in the pandemic,” Dergarabedian said. “To have this resounding mandate in favor of the movie theater experience as expressed in these numbers that even just a few months ago were unthinkable makes this a watershed moment for movie theaters that I think will be discussed for decades.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $253 million.

2. “Encanto,” $6.5 million.

3. “West Side Story,” $3.4 million.

4. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” $3.4 million.

5. “Nightmare Alley,” $3 million.

6. “House of Gucci,” $1.9 million.

7. “Eternals,” $1.2 million.

8. “Clifford The Big Red Dog,” $400,000.

9. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” $280,000

10. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” $220,000

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Steven Spielberg
Tennessee Tribune

Jamie Foxx Part of Latest “Spider-Man” Film

NASHVILLE, TN — Jamie Foxx is among familiar faces from past “Spider-Man” films who’ll be returning in the franchise’s newest installment. Foxx is among three stars featured in character posters for the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” This is the third in a trilogy of movies starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Holland’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 marked the latest reboot of the “Spider-Man” series, the third reboot with an all-new cast and ensemble.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon Reveals When He Realized The Impact Ned Has On The Asian Community

For the first time in big-screen Spider-Man history, Peter Parker has a true best friend beside him on a trilogy of adventures in Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds. The character is the self-proclaimed “guy in the chair” and a true confidant to Spider-Man even before Zendaya's M.J. learns the truth about the web-slinger. As Batalon’s fifth MCU appearance comes to theaters in the form of the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor is reflecting on Ned’s impact on the Asian community.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spidey#North American#Sony Pictures
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Speaks Out on Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe

When Avengers: Endgame was released back in 2019, it ended with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dying and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) growing old, which has left fans of the MCU wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe," Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding's YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo's comments.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Soars to Record $260M U.S. Opening, $600.8M Globally

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $260 million from 4,336 theaters to secure the second-biggest domestic opening of all time at the box office despite growing worries over the COVID-19 omicron variant. Monday’s final number of $260 million came in ahead of Sunday’s estimate of $253 million to supplant Avengers: Infinity War as the No. 2 launch ever, not adjusted for inflation. Overseas — where the new variant is even more of a concern in certain markets, and particularly in Europe — the movie also made history, grossing $340.8 million —...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Color-Coordinate for Uncharted Poster

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Color-Coordinate for Uncharted Poster. In just a couple of days now, Tom Holland will appear on movie screens around the world as Spider-Man once more. It’s likely to become a massive hit; possibly the year’s biggest. So what better time for Sony to remind audiences that they have another Tom Holland movie coming two months from now? Or, to be more precise, a Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg movie. In development since 2008, Uncharted had so many false starts that Wahlberg was originally considered for the role of protagonist Nathan Drake. Now he’s Drake’s mentor Sully.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Sony Pictures Reportedly Plans to Continue Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Journey

Andrew Garfield just redeemed himself. For the longest time, Andrew Garfield has been treated as the weakest link among the actors who have played Spider-Man on the big screen but there's no denying that Spider-Man: No Way Home finally gave him his redemption arc after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to hit the mark several years back. Now, the entire Marvel fandom is clamoring for more of his version of Spidey and most of them believe that the actor deserves another shot to continue his journey as our friendly neighborhood web-slinger from another universe.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Andrew Garfield ALMOST Confirms ‘Spider-Man’ Cameo in ‘No Way Home’

It’s tricky being a famous Marvel actor, especially when you’re Andrew Garfield, a previous Spider-Man actor in Sony’s historic reboot. Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing in theaters, Andrew Garfield nearly spilled the beans on his rumored appearance in a recent interview. Nearly every Marvel fan anticipates that previous...
MOVIES
CNET

New movies coming out in 2022: Blockbusters from Marvel, Netflix and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It's official: 2022 is the year of the sequel. Movie theaters have been dominated by franchise films for years, but the COVID pandemic has crunched the past couple of years' worth of blockbusters into one bonanza year at the box office. These are the latest dates for your diary as we celebrate the big films (and hopefully a few smaller ones) hitting the big screen and streaming services in 2022 (and beyond).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Reveals How the Movie Pays Tribute to Sam Raimi's Trilogy

While the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home is being treated as the "end of a trilogy" and the culminating installment of everything Tom Holland's Spider-Man has been through in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's hard to ignore the influence of Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy. Twenty years later, it's still largely considered the character's cinematic high point, and while Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) are respected filmmakers, they aren't the kind of people who reshaped an entire genre (or two) like Raimi can say he is.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy