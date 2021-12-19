Check out these Jacksonville homes on the market

(Jacksonville, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jacksonville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

400 Jasmine Lane, Jacksonville, 28546 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,347 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome home to 400 Jasmine Lane, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home plus a bonus room with over 2300 HSF is the perfect place for you to call home! As you enter the home you have the formal dining room to the left and a formal living room to the right. the living room features a fireplace, double sided from the family room. Continuing into the family room which opens up to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Off the kitchen you will notice the laundry room, and bonus room. On the other side of the home you will find a bedroom and bathroom. Heading upstairs you have two more bedrooms and a bathroom. Hurry and make this home yours today.

717 Addor Drive, Richlands, 28574 3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath homes has it all. Built in 2018, You'll love the vinyl siding and stone accents that together create the beautiful curb appeal for this property. When entering the home you will find a spacious entryway. Next, step into the open concept living room and kitchen. This home includes all Kitchen appliances. The kitchen island is perfect entertaining and the right height for bar stool. Upstairs, the owners suite has a trey ceiling and tons of space. In owner's bath you will find dual sink vanities, soaking tub and a walk-in shower. Also, upstairs there are two additional bedrooms, laundry room, and guest bath. Enjoy your summer evenings grilling on the patio in your fenced in backyard or take the family to cool off in the NEIGHBORHOOD POOL! Whatever your looking for in your next home, this one checks all the boxes. Call today for your personal showing.

809 Mandarin Trail, Jacksonville, 28540 3 Beds 3 Baths | $216,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,661 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This home sits on a .41 acre lot. Pull into the two car driveway and up to the two car garage. Up the steps and through the front door you enter into the foyer with hardwood flooring. To your left is the formal dining room, and to the right are the stairs leading to the 2nd level. Straight through the foyer is the living room that has a high ceiling, a wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan, first and second level windows, and a view of the stairs. There is a window cut out looking into the kitchen that has a range, refrigerator, and dishwasher; there is also access to the kitchen from the formal dining room. On the second level the owner's suite has two closets and an on-suite bathroom with his and hers sinks, a garden tub, walk-in shower, and a water closet. Two other bedrooms upstairs share a hallway full bath. The door in the living room by the fireplace leads out onto the deck overlooking the backyard with a mature tree. The fencing around the yard is wood, corral-type with chicken wire.

103 Jade Court, Jacksonville, 28546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Welcome home to this adorable 1 story 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in the highly desirable Sterling Farms neighborhood with community pool. Open and split floor plan with spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, gorgeous well kept flooring and fireplace. Super cute kitchen with pantry closet, tons of cabinets, breakfast bar area and separate dining area with view to the backyard. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bathroom has dual vanities with a large tiled stand up shower. Home has been extremely well maintained, even the garage is nice! Longer concrete driveway for extra parking, covered front and back porch, surround sound inside with 2 outdoor back speakers, privacy fenced in backyard, easy to maintain landscaping and no city taxes with this super cute home!!

