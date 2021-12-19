Take a look at these homes on the market in Missoula

(Missoula, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Missoula will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

4805 Jaiden Lane, Missoula, 59803 5 Beds 3 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,894 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This home is a must see!! Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Linda Vista with Fabulous views! 3,894 Sq. Ft. Master Bedroom with large master bath and walk-in closet. Beautiful Entry room opens to a formal dinning room. Large kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops and island. Downstairs is handicap accessible and offers convenient one level living with separate entrance, living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen and 3-car garage. Professionally landscaped with underground sprinklers. The back yard is Amazing! Double decks, gazebo, walk through garden on pavers to a concrete arbor. Beautiful flowers, various well-manicured trees, fruit trees, chain link fenced, corner lot location.

3199 Loraine Drive, Missoula, 59803 4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,520 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Situated on a fabulous10+ acre lot offering some of the best views of both the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys this Mostad built, former Parade of Homes dream home is on the market for the first time. No detail was spared in constructing this home which features top of the line amenities and incredible attention to detail. Recently freshened in anticipation of new owners, this showplace features vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen that's a chefs delight, large en-suite bedrooms, a family room perfect for entertaining with a wet bar, built in sound system, pool table, fireplace and so much more. An extensive deck and patio are perfect for summer days and the oversized heated 3 car garage is amazing. There's extra parking and so much more. A true one of a kind property in pristine condition.

1617 Defoe Street, Missoula, 59802 2 Beds 1 Bath | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 941 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Charming craftsmen bungalow on a 7800 sq ft lot with 2BD/1BA. Nestled in Missoula's westside neighborhood, this adorable home has new wood windows, original hardwood floors, built-in shelving and a bathroom with tile floor and clawfoot tub. Off the kitchen is a sunroom with the laundry area; a great space for plants, gear or convert to an office. Downstairs is an unfinished basement with extra storage space. In the large, fenced backyard there is plenty of room to start your own garden and a large, single detached garage. New sewer line in '04, zoned RT2.7. Easy bike commute to downtown or the University. Enjoy relaxing on your front porch in this sweet westside home. Contact Daphne Evans 406.544.9635 or your real estate professional.

5208 Pryor Mountain Court, Missoula, 59803 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,602 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Enjoy sweeping views of the Missoula Valley from this modern, soon to be completed home in the Stone Mountain neighborhood of Missoula. Designed by NC Design Studios and built by the reputable RMR Builders, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features 2,602 Sq. Ft. of carefully designed living space, set across 2 spacious levels of living. Interior features include luxury upgrades throughout, Marvin windows, as well as custom tile work and quartz countertops throughout the open floor plan concept interior. The home also comes complete with a generous 895 Sq. Ft., attached 3 car garage. Just under 15 minutes from downtown Missoula, this home is situated on a .3 acre lot on a premier street near fine dining, golfing, and outdoor recreation. Estimated completion date is the end of January 2022.

