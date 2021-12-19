House hunt Johnson City: See what’s on the market now

(Johnson City, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Johnson City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

500 Pilgrim Court, Johnson City, 37601 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Condominium | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for a condo with all the amenities? Outside, you'll see this unit sits at the front of the complex with beautiful mature trees and a mountain view, as well as a private patio, and a 1 car garage. This condo is one level living, has tile and laminate flooring throughout (including bedrooms), as well as a separate dining area, and a wood burning fireplace to enjoy while cozied up in the living room. Also on the main level is a half bath for guests, a pantry, and a nook off the kitchen, as well as a garage, where the washer and dryer live. From the dining room, go out the fairly new atrium doors with built in blinds, onto the private patio and take a walk a short distance up the complex, and you will find an in-ground pool, tennis court, basketball court, and clubhouse. Even though particular schools have been listed, seller advises this area has been annexed and children are allowed to attend any city or county school (In Elizabethton or Johnson City). New range bought on 03-2020 includes a 3 year warranty. In 2019 a new, 2 ton split system HVAC was installed. This HVAC system includes a 10 year warranty on compressor & parts. Paperwork & receipts available for range & HVAC. Besides these amenities, the HOA includes exterior/roof maintenance and insurance, water, sewer, trash, and lawn care. All your needs in one place for a great price.

For open house information, contact KYM WARD, KW JOHNSON CITY at 423-433-6500

108 Birchfield Lane, Elizabethton, 37643 2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Small two bedroom, one full bath, living room and kitchen. This one needs some love but would make a great starter or investment property. It also includes the building at the beginning of the driveway. Buyer/Buyers agent to verify information.

For open house information, contact PAM HURD, HURD REALTY, LLC at 423-491-8335

826 Harding Avenue, Johnson City, 37604 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,084 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great investment opportunity! This 3 bed, 2 bath home is conveniently located close to ETSU, restaurants, shopping, and schools. This home features a newer HVAC system, roof, and gutters. The back yard is completely fenced in. Schedule your showing before it's too late.

For open house information, contact TIFFANY WATTS, WATKINS HOME TEAM at 423-302-0675

263 Sycamore Drive, Bluff City, 37618 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 1983

LOOKING FOR A SPACIOUS BACKYARD AND ONE LEVEL LIVING!!! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home features a dining room that leads outside to a covered porch with a fenced backyard. A beautiful living room with a 109'' PROJECTION BIG SCREEN TV ''that will convey to new owner'',plenty of room for entertaining, laundry room, and many more features too long to list. READY TO MAKE THIS YOUR HOME!!! Information gathered from current owner and third party sources. Information should be verified by buyer/buyers agent.

For open house information, contact Sarah Richards, Spring Mountain Realty, PLLC at 865-935-0500