On the hunt for a home in Mansfield? These houses are on the market

(Mansfield, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mansfield. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

231 E Hanley Road, Mansfield, 44903 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Great location with easy access to 71! 3+ acres that backs up to 71 with a like new 3 bedroom 2 bath one story home. Lots of new updates and upgrades - Granite kitchen counter top, island, all new appliances (including gas stove with convection oven), light fixtures, all new stain master carpet, one bathroom all new everything. The approx 20x20 family room with professionally installed wood burning stove is ready for the new family! The 24x32 garage has electric, a wood stove, stairs to an abundance of storage upstairs! The full basement, 28x40, has been painted, and ready for use. The gas furnace and central air throughout house, with electric baseboard in family room, and electric wall heaters in baths for additional comfort. Call today!

208 Richland, Mansfield, 44903 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in 1890

One of several homes being offered, subject to tenants rights. These properties are part of a much bigger package with larger multi units available that can be bought as a whole or divided up into smaller packages, buy one buy 2 buy 10 or buy them all. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing requests.

129 Fifth, Mansfield, 44903 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1920

351 Fairlawn, Mansfield, 44903 3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,062 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Don't miss your chance to see this beautiful well maintained home.

