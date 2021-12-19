Top homes for sale in Lafayette

(Lafayette, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lafayette. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3356 Mcneel Court, West Lafayette, 47906 3 Beds 2 Baths | $262,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Better than new ranch home built in 2019 with 1,660 sqft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in West Lafayette’s popular Blackthorne community. The beautiful home feathers an open concept, split floor plan with 9’ ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring through the common area, a spacious great room with large windows, and a covered patio with fenced-in private backyard. Gourmet kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, a large island with seating, a professional range hood venting to outside, and a pantry. The king sized master suite features large walk-in closet, dual vanity with marble countertops, and walk-in shower. This home is move-in ready with all appliances, including washer, dryer, and water softener. It is wired as an Xfinity smart home. Close To shopping, dining, golf club, and Purdue. Easy access to 52 and 231.

For open house information, contact Jing Zhang, Keller Williams Lafayette at 765-807-7177

33 S Brookfield Drive, Lafayette, 47905 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,869 Square Feet | Built in 1994

UPDATED-WELL CARED FOR- 1869 Sq/Ft, 3 Bedroom-2 Bath split floor plan ranch home conveniently located in the eastsides Brookfield sub-divison. Minutes to SR26 E, I65, Shopping, & Wyandotte-East Tipp- & Harrison Schools. Updates include: Remodeled kitchen including refinished cabinets, countertops, backsplash, sink, faucet, & hardware; Vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, laundry, pantry, foyer, & both bathrooms; Fresh-neutral paint throughout; Custom barndoor in owners suite plus refinished cabinets, countertop, double sinks, faucets, & hardware; Mostly new light fixtures throughout; New garage door w/opener; & New Culligan water softener. Other great features include private lot w/ no backyard neighbors; Great room w/ gas fireplace; & Oversized garage w/pull down attic storage.

For open house information, contact Michelle Wagoner, Keller Williams Lafayette at 765-807-7177

845 Dover Lane, Lafayette, 47909 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Come check out this "move in ready" 3 bed, 2 bath house located in Twyckenham Estates on Lafayette's south side. Dining area leads to the large fenced in back yard that includes a storage shed. Roof is 4 years old.

For open house information, contact Travis Meyer, Keller Williams Lafayette at 765-807-7177

6252 Musket Way, West Lafayette, 47906 4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,172 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome home to this amazing retreat deep in the heart of Shawnee Ridge subdivision near Battle Ground. This brick, stone, and vinyl sided, 3200 SF, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 living area home with brand new double hung Andersen Windows is perfect for formal or informal entertaining. Once inside you'll enjoy the warmth of the two sided fireplace in the living/dining area, accompanied by a office with French doors. At the back of the home is the informal area, complete with ample family room space, breakfast dining area, and generous sized kitchen with rich wood cabinetry, a full suite of stainless appliances, solid surface counters, a desk/planning/buffet area, and a reverse osmosis system. Tucked between the kitchen and garage is an laundry/pantry area with extra space for your needs. The massive 4 car garage had 3 doors and a 40 ft space at the 3rd bay for tandem parking area for a 4th vehicle or huge storage for yard equipment. Step out the back to see the vaulted ceiling covered deck, propeller sized fan, and deck surround for this amazing pool area that feels like an inground pool! Enjoy this area for months during the spring, summer, and fall. Upstairs, you'll find an oversized loft area that can be used for extra living space, a home gym, or hobby space. Surrounding the loft are 3 large bedrooms with oversized walk-in closets, a full bath, and the owner's retreat! Once inside, you'll find a peace and tranquility at the back of the house with views to the treeline, large dual closets, and a new spa-like walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Storage abounds in this 2 story beauty included a huge space over the 3rd garage bay accessed from upstairs.....this home is 5 minutes from Battle Ground/Harrison schools, minutes from 3 golf courses, 7 minutes from Purdue campus, and 2 minutes to the I-65 interchange! Set your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Eric Seymour, BerkshireHathaway HS IN Realty at 765-449-8844