Take a look at these homes on the market in Hagerstown

(Hagerstown, MD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hagerstown. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1035 Klick Way, Hagerstown, 21740 4 Beds 3 Baths | $374,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in None

The Galen is a 3-4 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom plan offering 2,339 square feet. It features a spacious kitchen with breakfast island, generous cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the oversized living room with plenty of space for entertaining. A flex room is also on the main level, perfect for a formal dining room or home office. The expansive owners suite on the second level features a vaulted ceiling, as well as a spa-inspired bathroom with soaking garden tub, separate tiled shower, and double vanities. Three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a walk-in laundry room are also on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!

13 Stager Avenue, Falling Waters, 25419 3 Beds 3 Baths | $242,990 | Townhouse | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in None

Attached 1-car garage.. Open concept kitchen with large island opens to breakfast area and family room. Optional features available include a shed and fireplace. Owners suite with an expansive walk-in closet, dual vanity, and seated shower. Upper level laundry.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.

1031 Klick Way, Hagerstown, 21740 3 Beds 3 Baths | $374,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,169 Square Feet | Built in None

This 2,169 square foot, two-story floor plan features 9 ceilings, first-floor powder room and an open kitchen layout overlooking the spacious living and dining area! The expansive owners suite features a full bathroom and walk-in closet. In addition, the second floor offers the laundry room and three additional spacious bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Every Eastover home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

1038 Klick Way, Hagerstown, 21740 5 Beds 3 Baths | $450,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,511 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,511 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owners suite on the second level offers a luxurious owners bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty.

