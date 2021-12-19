On the hunt for a home in Terre Haute? These houses are on the market

(Terre Haute, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Terre Haute than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

718 Putnam Street, Terre Haute, 47802 2 Beds 2 Baths | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Good rental area. Close to ISU & amenities.

For open house information, contact SHEILA CRAPO, REMAX R.E.A. at 812-235-4433

20 Monroe Boulevard, Terre Haute, 47803 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,492 Square Feet | Built in 1931

English Tudor home located in Edgewood Grove. Built in 1931 the home offers Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen and Dining Room on the main floor along with a Bedroom and half bath. Second floor has 2 more Bedrooms and bath. Unfinished basement has utilities and laundry hook up.

For open house information, contact Chris Wesley, RE/MAX Select Associates, Inc. at 812-828-5310

2581 E Moyer Dr, Terre Haute, 47802 4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,776 Square Feet | Built in 1988

estled among 4.77 acres, this 4BR 2BA home feels like a retreat and is sure to allow for relaxation after a long day. Features include spacious bedrooms, custom kitchen counters and tile floor, newer beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Grill on the amazing deck surrounding both levels of the home, enjoy a private bonfire in the wooded back yard, and cap the night with a glass of wine in the whirlpool tub in the master bath, Has 2+ car attached garage plus a 24 x 40 detached 3+ car garage with its own 200 amp service for your hobbies or tools. There is even a concrete pad to park a camper/RV. Everywhere you look you are surrounded by nature with rolling and level land and woods. Make your appointment today to see this quiet piece of the country that is convenient to east side or south side shopping and restaurants!

For open house information, contact MICHELLE ENGLE, REMAX R.E.A. at 812-235-4433

4 W Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute, 47885 3 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,572 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Property is sold in “as is” condition and “where is”. Seller does not prorate taxes or pay delinquent taxes. Buyer pays all closing costs including, but not limited to any and all transfer taxes, title, legal, and recording fees. Seller has no knowledge of condition. It is the responsibility of the buyer to do all research on specifics pertaining to this property. Per company policy, a property must be on the local MLS for 7 business days before we accept the final offer.

For open house information, contact JOSUHA VIDA, PARADIGM REALTY SOLUTIONS, LLC at 574-626-8432