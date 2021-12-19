ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

On the hunt for a home in Terre Haute? These houses are on the market

Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 2 days ago

(Terre Haute, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Terre Haute than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487WtJ_0dR5kR3w00

718 Putnam Street, Terre Haute, 47802

2 Beds 2 Baths | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Good rental area. Close to ISU & amenities.

For open house information, contact SHEILA CRAPO, REMAX R.E.A. at 812-235-4433

Copyright © 2021 Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-THAARIN-96696)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WGxL_0dR5kR3w00

20 Monroe Boulevard, Terre Haute, 47803

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,492 Square Feet | Built in 1931

English Tudor home located in Edgewood Grove. Built in 1931 the home offers Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen and Dining Room on the main floor along with a Bedroom and half bath. Second floor has 2 more Bedrooms and bath. Unfinished basement has utilities and laundry hook up.

For open house information, contact Chris Wesley, RE/MAX Select Associates, Inc. at 812-828-5310

Copyright © 2021 Bloomington MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BMLSIN-202151256)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1NYC_0dR5kR3w00

2581 E Moyer Dr, Terre Haute, 47802

4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,776 Square Feet | Built in 1988

estled among 4.77 acres, this 4BR 2BA home feels like a retreat and is sure to allow for relaxation after a long day. Features include spacious bedrooms, custom kitchen counters and tile floor, newer beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Grill on the amazing deck surrounding both levels of the home, enjoy a private bonfire in the wooded back yard, and cap the night with a glass of wine in the whirlpool tub in the master bath, Has 2+ car attached garage plus a 24 x 40 detached 3+ car garage with its own 200 amp service for your hobbies or tools. There is even a concrete pad to park a camper/RV. Everywhere you look you are surrounded by nature with rolling and level land and woods. Make your appointment today to see this quiet piece of the country that is convenient to east side or south side shopping and restaurants!

For open house information, contact MICHELLE ENGLE, REMAX R.E.A. at 812-235-4433

Copyright © 2021 Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-THAARIN-96296)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7WVp_0dR5kR3w00

4 W Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute, 47885

3 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,572 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Property is sold in “as is” condition and “where is”. Seller does not prorate taxes or pay delinquent taxes. Buyer pays all closing costs including, but not limited to any and all transfer taxes, title, legal, and recording fees. Seller has no knowledge of condition. It is the responsibility of the buyer to do all research on specifics pertaining to this property. Per company policy, a property must be on the local MLS for 7 business days before we accept the final offer.

For open house information, contact JOSUHA VIDA, PARADIGM REALTY SOLUTIONS, LLC at 574-626-8432

Copyright © 2021 Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-THAARIN-95873)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
Terre Haute, IN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Hobbies#Open House#Isu#Remax R E A#Bedrooms#Select Associates Inc
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute, IN
185
Followers
335
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy