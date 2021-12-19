Take a look at these homes on the market in Daytona Beach

(Daytona Beach, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Daytona Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1668 Beach Drive, Holly Hill, 32117 2 Beds 2 Baths | $288,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Holly Hill. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Very nice Florida room on the back with a terrific yard. Relax in this quiet backyard while winding down with enough room for family gatherings. River view out the front window. Walk 1 block to park at the river. This home has a great layout with an extra large living room. Warm yourself by the brick fireplace on those cool nights. Brand new roof and freshly painted outside. Conveniently located close to shopping, Outlet malls, dining, the Halifax River, and Ormond and Daytona beaches. 1 hour from Orlando and historic St. Augustine. Come make this your new home. Appliances; Stove, refrigerator, microwave, Large capacity Washer and Dryer Ceiling fans, fireplace, up to 1 gig High speed interne

940 S Doctor M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Daytona Beach, 32114 3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 798 Square Feet | Built in 1954

THE IS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL DAYTONA BEACH WITHIN 10 MILES FROM THE BEACH, ISB, 1-4,AND 95. THE HOME WAS RENOVATED TO DATE TO MEET NEW HOME STANDARDS. RENOVATED KITCHEN, NEW FLOORING AND PAINTED AS WELL. . THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE PLEASE CALL REALTOR FOR VIEWING. THERE IS A TENANT OCCUPYING THE HOME SO PLEASE ALLOW A 24HR NOTICE FOR VIEWING.

424 Long Cove Road, Ormond Beach, 32174 2 Beds 3 Baths | $374,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This charming, totally remodeled, 2 bed/2.5 bath home on a large corner lot in gated, prestigious Plantation Bay is a MUST SEE! In its 2800 sq ft of beautiful living space, it offers a true double master bedroom plan with spacious bedrooms, large walk in closets and beautiful en suite bathrooms that been updated with a very coastal feel to them! When you walk in the double front doors, you are welcomed by a huge open living space with all new floors, lighting and high ceilings. The living space is great for entertaining as it opens up to the completely remodeled gorgeous kitchen and breakfast area. There is a large pantry in the kitchen and a nook for a desk for your office/computer. The laundry is a perfect mud room as it is located just inside the large 2 car garage which also has

111 Florida Shores Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, 32118 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Shouldn't your Key West style home be walking distance to the beach? Hurry to see this well updated, concrete block home located in the gated neighborhood, Key Colony, just across the street from the World's Most Famous Beach. This spacious residence features 10 ft ceilings with a split bedroom plan, tile flooring through the living areas and a rare 2-car garage. The kitchen is adorned with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a convenient breakfast bar island. Stay here all season by enjoying this low maintenance property as a full-time residence or as your family's destination for vacation escapes. This desirable Daytona Beach Shores location places you near golf, tennis, a community center, public parks, shopping, dining and more. Don't let this beautiful beachside

