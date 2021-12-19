Top homes for sale in Charleston

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Charleston, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Charleston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

413 Rock Holly Road, Charleston, 25314

3 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,374 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming home situated in cul-de-sac, private wooded lot with stunning views of downtown Charleston and the capital. Main floor master, updated kitchen, bathrooms, lots of beautiful ceiling to floor windows allowing an abundance of natural light, spacious rooms, incredible entertaining spaces on both levels of home.

For open house information, contact Vickie McLaughlin, Old Colony at 304-344-2581

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-249856)

2315 Washington Avenue, Saint Albans, 25177

1 Bed 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 520 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Tiny House with nice yard. Why rent when you can own! This home has many updates including windows, gas heat, paint, electric box, fencing & clothes washer. Washer & Dryer & Mower included in purchase.

For open house information, contact Tonya Dunnavant, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central at 304-201-7653

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-250690)

111 Elk Drive, Elkview, 25071

4 Beds 1 Bath | $127,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Very well-maintained home with large yard that offers beautiful flowers in the spring and has room for a vegetable garden; inviting front porch, cozy fireplace, bedroom on main floor (does not have closet), 3 additional bedrooms on upper level, and large storage buidling/workshop in backyard. Home is offered in "as is" condition. Sellers will only consider lender required repairs.

For open house information, contact Kim Trader, Old Colony at 304-757-3434

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-250284)

106 Sheridan Circle, Charleston, 25314

3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Updated raised rancher nestled in a very desired school district. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a double kitchen for entertainment or separate living. New roof, windows updated, appliances stainless, hardwood floors and much more. Large fenced yard. First American Home Warranty included. Shows well.

For open house information, contact Jay Snodgrass, Runyan & Associates REALTORS at 304-744-2121

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-250644)

