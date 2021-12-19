Take a look at these homes on the market in Merced

(Merced, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Merced than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2501 Sea Breeze Court, Merced, 95340 3 Beds 3 Baths | $829,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,721 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful home located in a desirable neighborhood of North Merced. Home boast 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2,721 sq. ft., and on 1.3 acres of land. This property offers an oversized family room with vaulted beamed ceilings, plenty of large windows, and a dual stone fireplace. From the family room, it drops down to a conversation pit with a wet bar, a perfect space for entertaining, enjoy the formal dining room with plenty of natural lighting, and a nook area in the kitchen. The kitchen features a double oven, tiled countertops, an electric cooktop, and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom is giant with a double door entrance, outside access, a fireplace, jetted tub, vanity area, walk-in shower, and his and her closets. The backyard features a large patio area, a pool with a rock waterfall, mature trees all around, and a deck around the home to sit and enjoy with loved ones. Bonus features include two outbuildings that offer lots of storage, room for RV and boat parking, a large grass area in the back perfect room for a large shop, and an extra deep three-car garage. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, near UC Merced, Merced College, hospital, shopping, and restaurants. Do not miss out on this opportunity! Schedule your showing appointment today!

3880 Quail Avenue, Merced, 95340 3 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,883 Square Feet | Built in 1992

HUD Home! Wonderful opportunity on this HUD Home located in a desirable area of Merced. Spacious and open floor plan with over 1800sqft. This home features 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Lots of windows and some vaulted ceilings make this home feel vary spacious and bright / open. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and tile counters. Separate living room and family room with a fireplace. Nicely landscaped front and back with mature trees. Indoor laundry, attached 2 car garage. Come take a look today to see if this home is right for you!

1343 W. 7Th Street, Merced, 95341 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in 2007

3 Bedroom 2 bath 1,469 sq. ft. living space, built 2007, 2 car garage, 7,405 sq ft. Lot humongous backyard with fruit trees, the backyard features a cover patio, the kitchen has title counter, tile floors and plenty of cabinets. Needs TLC Sold AS IS.

2410 Country Drive, Merced, 95340 3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,121 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great Investor property. Tenants are interested in staying. Great location, will not last long!

