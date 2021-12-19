Check out these Lynchburg homes on the market

(Lynchburg, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lynchburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

397 Rhonda Road, Rustburg, 24588 3 Beds 4 Baths | $567,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,910 Square Feet | Built in 1978

A privately located 2900 Sq. Ft. home, 19 mostly-wooded acres w/creek in Campbell Co. A solid-stained deck w/solar post caps for outdoor entertaining, 3 indoor ENTERTAINING areas: a DEN w/gas logs, Buck propane heater, new carpet, a LR w/rock FP & gas logs, and a FAMILY ROOM with rock FP on the terrace level. HW floors in DR, LR, foyer/hall, and 2 BR. The MBR w/new carpet, a walk-in closet & new bath fixtures. The hall bath is newly remodeled. Most all interior is freshly painted. New Ceiling fans. The terrace level has full bath w/whirlpool. 5 y.o. Carrier HVAC. Home is generator-wired. The 56x32 workshop/garage w/17x56 lean-to has a full bath, water heater and utility sink (a separate septic system serves this area). Workshop is Wi-Fi capable and has a hydraulic 2-post car lift, 200 amp electric box & two 11 ft rollup doors. New 28x28 building w/12 Ft ceiling and a 19x28 lean-to has supplies onsite for adding electric. Another outdoor area for cookouts also features firepit & Wi-Fi.

For open house information, contact Claudia C Medure, Century 21 ALL-SERVICE at 434-237-7777

1799 Colonial Highway, Rustburg, 24588 3 Beds 2 Baths | $354,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Craftsman Style ONE LEVEL living! Great Campbell County location, low taxes and super convenient to 29! This wonderful home features GORGEOUS VIEWS from the rear covered porch, open floor plan, split bedroom plan and NO STEPS!! Buy now and make your selections!

For open house information, contact Jenny S Burge, Alliance Realty Group at 434-401-0645

2244 Carter Street, Lynchburg, 24501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 878 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come take a look at 2244 Carter Street! A great 1st home or investment property that's been improved from the ground up (literally!) New foundation, windows, plumbing, electrical, HVAC and more! All the old is gone, except for the character & original hardwood floors! Sit & relax on the large, covered front porch, while the back deck and flat backyard is great for entertaining! If it isn't already cute enough, this adorable 2br/1ba move-in ready home is getting new countertops soon! If you're looking for your 1st home in the new year, this could be it, come take a look today.

For open house information, contact Karen D Brooks, Century 21 ALL-SERVICE at 434-237-7777

15 Cuddington Lane, Lynchburg, 24501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Townhouse | 2,175 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to English Commons, Campbell County's newest and premier townhome subdivision! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome with a finished basement, will feature a spacious open concept, granite countertops throughout. fireplace, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, ample storage, and other beautifully designed features! Each unit WILL INCLUDE HIGH SPEED INTERNET! The community itself will feature a clubhouse with fitness center, pool with sundeck, and a dog park! Only 2 miles from Liberty University and countless restaurants, shopping, and activities! (photos are similar to unit, Siding color, Cabinet colors, granite, and flooring subject to change)

For open house information, contact Allen H Addair, eXp Realty LLC-Fredericksburg at 866-825-7169