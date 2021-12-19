ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Scranton: See what's on the market now

 2 days ago

(Scranton, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Scranton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J35zY_0dR5kJFM00

148 W Edgewood Dr, Clarks Summit, 18411

3 Beds 4 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,500 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Nicole Clark (570) 585-1500: Absolutely stunning all brick, ultra-modern, contemporary ranch in Mountain View Estates! Previous owner was an architect/builder and it shows! You will NOT find another home like this around here...I promise! This enormous ranch has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. FOUR fireplaces, central air & vacuum, loft, gym, media room, cathedral ceilings, skylights throughout, granite custom kitchen, teak bathroom with standing soaker tub AND an atrium with water fountain! Fenced in backyard with deck, free-form concrete in ground pool with diving board, over-sized attached two car garage, beautiful landscaping and additional lot! Too many features to list and a must see!!

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBRPA-21-2609)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ury6_0dR5kJFM00

117 Stewart St, Old Forge, 18518

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, GEORGE A. SEMIAN (570) 587-9999: Great corner location in Old Forge. Large corner lot, stucco exterior with front porch. Off street parking.. House has a ton of potential.

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBRPA-21-4412)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JihWB_0dR5kJFM00

8 First Street, Hughestown, 18640

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,448 Square Feet | Built in None

This home has loads of potential. Three bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths, first floor laundry. There's a mud room and an attached garage. Huge yard with a deck and some curb appeal to boot! Interior needs some sprucing. Needs to be sold.

Copyright © 2021 Greater Wilkes-Barre Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2021 Greater Wilkes-Barre Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBARPA-21-5686)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKSJm_0dR5kJFM00

925 Lackawanna Ave, Mayfield, 18433

3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Thomas Cerra (570) 282-4463: just a little updating is all this needs. move in ready gas heat. dates and sizes are approximates

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBRPA-21-4680)

