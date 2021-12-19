Take a look at these homes for sale in Idaho Falls

(Idaho Falls, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Idaho Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5493 S Tappan Falls Drive, Idaho Falls, 83406 5 Beds 4 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,661 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Unbelievable panoramic views in desirable Comore Loma subdivision sits a one-of-a-kind gem nestled on 2 lots totaling 2.33 acres. Enter through a gorgeous stone archway onto gleaming hardwood floors, true craftsman crown molding, artistically beautiful custom staircase, & main level master bedroom suite also with views. The open living room peers out to the gorgeous rock fountain and secluded trees and landscaping. You'll be blown away with the kitchen featuring updated stainless steel & black appliances & granite counter tops. Master suite features walk-in closet & private master bathroom with jetted tub, walk-in shower, & stunning counter & cabinetry. Main floor rounds off with second bedroom, office, large laundry, & half bath. The lower-level finished basement features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, adorable child playroom under the stairs, & a huge storage room. This home has all the bells and whistles including: two gas water heaters, a water softener, huge pantry. Additional amenities include: Security system, intercom, nest, projector, surround sound speakers, projector screen casing, billiard table, table, hookup for generator, storage shelves downstairs, wood firepit. Furniture & mirrors can be negotiated. Don't miss out on this beauty!

3433 N Flint Avenue, Idaho Falls, 83401 4 Beds 4 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,620 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This home is gorgeous both inside and out. The floor plan features a main level with formal living room plus family room with beautiful rock fireplace, kitchen island with tile back splash, laminate flooring, and a walk-in pantry, spacious eating area with bay window, and a convenient half bath. Upstairs is the over-sized master suite with vaulted ceilings and private bath with tile tub surround and walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, another full bathroom, and the laundry room. The finished basement has another family room that is plumbed for an additional fireplace plus its wired for surround sound, a large guest bedroom, and a beautiful bathroom with huge walk-in tiled shower with dual shower heads. The yard is just as amazing as the home with professional landscaping, RV pad with gate, matching shed with concrete pad, extended concrete patio, and full sprinkler system. No expense was spared on this beautiful Red Rock home which includes landscaping, vinyl fencing, finished basement, rain gutters, rock fireplace, Trane air conditioner, RV pad, shed, and the list goes on!.

351 E 13Th Street, Idaho Falls, 83404 3 Beds 1 Bath | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 1930

The flexible floor plan in this property perfectly enhances a character-filled interior home. Lots of value add opportunity here! Potential to add 2 more bedrooms!The opportunities become endless with this three-bedroom charmer. In the main room is a glorious fireplace that highlights the timeless qualities of the home. Don't forget about the well-maintained hardwood flooring throughout the main level. In the basement, you will find a family room, and the third bedroom with a large egress window, as well as the laundry area, storage, and a bonus room that is ready for your custom ideas! The backyard is fully fenced and ready for you to create the perfect ambiance location for entertaining this summer... Are you looking for urban living at its finest? Conveniently set in a historic Bonneville County neighborhood. Close to walking and biking trails, mom-and-pop shops, farmers markets, specialty stores, local shops, and cafes. All the conveniences you could possibly need are a short distance away. See for yourself what this home has to offer. Want to know more? Call today before it's too late! Seller is replacing the roof.

3759 Stein Creek Court, Idaho Falls, 83401 5 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,078 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Great Ranch Home with a fully fenced .30 acre cul de sac lot with a 2 car garage. Immaculate home in Heritage Hills. Close to downtown Idaho Falls and airport, I-15 accessibility. Open kitchen with great dining area and entertainment area. Master bedroom has walk in closet, double sink vanity with separate enclosed shower and separate tub. 5 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms. A very large game room or family room in the basement along with a nicely finished theater type family room for a quiet gathering. Don't miss this home in a quiet, less traveled neighborhood. THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT; THE SELLER IS SEEKING BACKUP OFFERS.

