Albany, GA

Check out these homes on the Albany market now

Albany News Flash
Albany News Flash
 2 days ago

(Albany, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Albany will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that's being offered.

1514 Avalon Ave, Albany, 31707

2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,400 | 828 Square Feet | Built in 1947

2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath home. Currently rented for $420/month.

1416 Avalon Ave, Albany, 31707

3 Beds 1 Bath | $54,900 | 2,322 Square Feet | Built in 1947

*** ATTENTION INVESTORS *** This three-bed, one-bath home currently rents for $450 per month. Don't miss out on this great investment opportunity!! Showings will only be allowed during the due diligence period after an accepted offer. Call today for more information!

814 Community Ave, Albany, 31705

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 1973

3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home. Nice brick home in the Putney area.

513 Whitney Avenue, Albany, 31701

6 Beds 2 Baths | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1930

PRICE DROP FOR IMMEDIATE SALE! WOW! Rented Duplex (2 total units) that have great income. Property may be purchased as part of package (Other properties include 820 Corn Avenue and 822 Corn Avenue.) EXCELLENT investment opportunities. Current owner has made some substantial repairs to include a new roof on one unit, and new plumbing in another. Don't miss this opportunity!

See more property details

