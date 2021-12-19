On the hunt for a home in Wichita Falls? These houses are on the market

(Wichita Falls, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wichita Falls than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5 Red Bluff Street, Wichita Falls, 76308 3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 1984

**NEW PRICE** This beautiful 3B, 2.5Ba, 2 dining & 2 living area home is nestled on a cul-de-sac in Sikes Estates near the circle trail! Features include a spacious living room w/ fireplace, kitchen w/ plenty of cabinets plus a breakfast area, separate utility room plus a large formal dining room. The isolated master suite is downstairs w/ private bath, double vanity, separate shower & walk-in closets. An additional living/office area, 2B & full bath are upstairs. Privacy fenced backyard with patio.

4519 York Street, Wichita Falls, 76309 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,443 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Well maintained home with unique floorplan. Living room has fireplace & coffered ceiling. Formal dining room + breakfast area with recessed wood ceiling. Family room has skylights & wall of windows. Game/bonus room. Kitchen has built-in appliances, granite counters, breakfast/serving bar. Laundry room. Master suite has bath with tub, shower, & walk-in closet. Good sized bedrooms. No carpet in home. Privacy fenced backyard has mature trees. Side entry 2-car garage + 1-car detached garage with workshop.

4325 Hughes Drive, Wichita Falls, 76305 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,989 Square Feet | Built in 1980

**REPAIR UPDATE: HVAC condenser replaced, several fence panels repaired, carpets professionally deep cleaned, and backyard has been mowed and cleared out!** Charming corner lot awaiting your creative touches. 3 bed, 2 bath home with garage conversion for extra living space. Large kitchen provides tons of cabinet storage. Covered front porch. Backyard gate leads to alleyway with access to storm shelter and overflow dumpsters. Conveniently located for access to parks, Lake Wichita, and Wichita ISD schools. Water heater replaced in 2020.

2005 Wenonah Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76309 3 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,078 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Beautiful Colonial with great curb appeal on large lot! Lovely entryway with curved staircase and powder room. So much natural light throughout the home! Two living areas both with fireplaces, two dining areas and extra room at the back of the home. Hardwood floors, built ins, recent windows, updated kitchen, lovely master bath and spacious bedrooms make this home a must see! The home also includes electric entry fence, apartment quarters great for mother-in-law, family or extra income.

