ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

On the hunt for a home in Wichita Falls? These houses are on the market

Wichita Falls News Beat
Wichita Falls News Beat
 2 days ago

(Wichita Falls, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wichita Falls than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C79Z7_0dR5kGbB00

5 Red Bluff Street, Wichita Falls, 76308

3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 1984

**NEW PRICE** This beautiful 3B, 2.5Ba, 2 dining & 2 living area home is nestled on a cul-de-sac in Sikes Estates near the circle trail! Features include a spacious living room w/ fireplace, kitchen w/ plenty of cabinets plus a breakfast area, separate utility room plus a large formal dining room. The isolated master suite is downstairs w/ private bath, double vanity, separate shower & walk-in closets. An additional living/office area, 2B & full bath are upstairs. Privacy fenced backyard with patio.

For open house information, contact BRENDA JOHNSON, Century 21 Gold Coat REALTORS at 940-696-5561

Copyright © 2021 Wichita Falls Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WFARTX-162411)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24d1jj_0dR5kGbB00

4519 York Street, Wichita Falls, 76309

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,443 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Well maintained home with unique floorplan. Living room has fireplace & coffered ceiling. Formal dining room + breakfast area with recessed wood ceiling. Family room has skylights & wall of windows. Game/bonus room. Kitchen has built-in appliances, granite counters, breakfast/serving bar. Laundry room. Master suite has bath with tub, shower, & walk-in closet. Good sized bedrooms. No carpet in home. Privacy fenced backyard has mature trees. Side entry 2-car garage + 1-car detached garage with workshop.

For open house information, contact VIVIAN KIRKPATRICK, DOMAIN REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC at 940-767-5060

Copyright © 2021 Wichita Falls Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WFARTX-162243)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDYy4_0dR5kGbB00

4325 Hughes Drive, Wichita Falls, 76305

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,989 Square Feet | Built in 1980

**REPAIR UPDATE: HVAC condenser replaced, several fence panels repaired, carpets professionally deep cleaned, and backyard has been mowed and cleared out!** Charming corner lot awaiting your creative touches. 3 bed, 2 bath home with garage conversion for extra living space. Large kitchen provides tons of cabinet storage. Covered front porch. Backyard gate leads to alleyway with access to storm shelter and overflow dumpsters. Conveniently located for access to parks, Lake Wichita, and Wichita ISD schools. Water heater replaced in 2020.

For open house information, contact Christopher Cox, Monument Realty at 214-705-7827

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14668061)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIryU_0dR5kGbB00

2005 Wenonah Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76309

3 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,078 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Beautiful Colonial with great curb appeal on large lot! Lovely entryway with curved staircase and powder room. So much natural light throughout the home! Two living areas both with fireplaces, two dining areas and extra room at the back of the home. Hardwood floors, built ins, recent windows, updated kitchen, lovely master bath and spacious bedrooms make this home a must see! The home also includes electric entry fence, apartment quarters great for mother-in-law, family or extra income.

For open house information, contact DEBBIE VALDATA, RE/MAX ELITE GROUP at 940-264-2500

Copyright © 2021 Wichita Falls Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WFARTX-162426)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Cox
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls, TX
173
Followers
330
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy