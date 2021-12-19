ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Longview

Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 2 days ago

(Longview, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Longview. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIZb1_0dR5kEpj00

1203 Lesley Lane, Longview, 75604

3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,927 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Come and see this beautiful Colonial styled home featuring 3 bedrooms, with downstairs master suite, open concept carpeted family rooms, multi use office area with built in shelving, separate formal dining area with a low maintenance back yard. Tons of storage, many custom features & a wonderful floor plan make this Wildwood estate a great place to call home!

For open house information, contact Roy Foster, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14721847)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48V1Nk_0dR5kEpj00

217 S Club, Longview, 75602

4 Beds 4 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,306 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Stunning 1930's colonial masterpiece restored to her glory days! The craftsmanship that went into constructing this home is unmatched & truly a special work of art. Sitting on almost an acre directly across from Pinecrest Country Club. Downstairs you are welcomed into an expansive living room with wood burning fireplace, followed by a study with built ins & separate entrance, large formal dining, butlers pantry, kitchen, breakfast room & half bath. Upstairs you will find four spacious bedrooms with two living areas & three full bathrooms. This is a grand property with original chandeliers, glass mosaic window, wood shutters, hardwood floors, tile details that are beautifully maintained, bay windows & high ceilings. This is a place you will want to call home & start new traditions in! Fantastic location just minutes from the loop & I20 for quick commutes. Please contact Jessica to view at (903)812-1577

For open house information, contact JESSICA RADABAUGH, COLDWELL BANKER LENHART at 903-753-0447

Copyright © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARTX-20216806)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6dS8_0dR5kEpj00

208 Woodbine Place, White Oak, 75693

4 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,635 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful Custom Built Home. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located White Oak. Enjoy Luxurious Outdoor Living. Amazing patio, vaulted ceiling, gorgeous slate floors & 22' x 36' sparkling custom saltwater pool Granite, stainless & open plan kitchen with large picture window overlooking pool With gas cooktop, walk-in pantry & breakfast area, this will be the hub for your family Large windows & sunlight is trend in this home, as living area shows Open living features Wall of Windows facing pool area & corner fireplace Beautiful plantation shutters lend privacy to bedrooms 2 bedrooms have large closets and share a bath 4th bedroom is currently used as a work at home office 25' deep garage

For open house information, contact John Smith, Miller Homes Group PLLC at 903-504-5474

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14668969)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrXIm_0dR5kEpj00

625 Electra St., Longview, 75602

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,084 Square Feet | Built in 1956

AUTHENTIC YESTERYEAR CHARM is awaiting for new homeowner. A well maintained home that is in a Cultural District of Longview, TX. Many rooms have original hardwood flooring, kitchen was remodeled in 2019, new central Heating and Air was installed in 2019 and new roof shingles in 2016. The bedroom with an insulated french doors lead onto a covered deck that is on the Southside of house. The main bedroom has a private door with doggie door that leads onto a small deck on the Northside of the house next to garage. The detached garage has a new garage door opener and the backside of the garage space has storage/workspace. The carport is detached but next to the garage opening, giving nice coverage for up to 4 vehicles. This home is within walking distance to Clarence Bailey Elementary School and in a very nice quite neighborhood, and an easy commute to LeTourneau University. Come take a look at this spacious and comfy home where family backyard enjoyment awaits.

For open house information, contact MARY LOU CLENDENIN, BOLD REAL ESTATE GROUP at 903-291-1811

Copyright © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARTX-20216749)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Longview, TX
Real Estate
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
White Oak, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miller Homes#Home Office#Windows#Colonial#Exp Realty Llc#Pinecrest Country Club#Bay Windows High#Home Start#Coldwell Banker
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Longview Voice

Longview Voice

Longview, TX
245
Followers
338
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy