Take a look at these homes on the market in Longview

(Longview, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Longview. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1203 Lesley Lane, Longview, 75604 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,927 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Come and see this beautiful Colonial styled home featuring 3 bedrooms, with downstairs master suite, open concept carpeted family rooms, multi use office area with built in shelving, separate formal dining area with a low maintenance back yard. Tons of storage, many custom features & a wonderful floor plan make this Wildwood estate a great place to call home!

217 S Club, Longview, 75602 4 Beds 4 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,306 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Stunning 1930's colonial masterpiece restored to her glory days! The craftsmanship that went into constructing this home is unmatched & truly a special work of art. Sitting on almost an acre directly across from Pinecrest Country Club. Downstairs you are welcomed into an expansive living room with wood burning fireplace, followed by a study with built ins & separate entrance, large formal dining, butlers pantry, kitchen, breakfast room & half bath. Upstairs you will find four spacious bedrooms with two living areas & three full bathrooms. This is a grand property with original chandeliers, glass mosaic window, wood shutters, hardwood floors, tile details that are beautifully maintained, bay windows & high ceilings. This is a place you will want to call home & start new traditions in! Fantastic location just minutes from the loop & I20 for quick commutes. Please contact Jessica to view at (903)812-1577

208 Woodbine Place, White Oak, 75693 4 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,635 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful Custom Built Home. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located White Oak. Enjoy Luxurious Outdoor Living. Amazing patio, vaulted ceiling, gorgeous slate floors & 22' x 36' sparkling custom saltwater pool Granite, stainless & open plan kitchen with large picture window overlooking pool With gas cooktop, walk-in pantry & breakfast area, this will be the hub for your family Large windows & sunlight is trend in this home, as living area shows Open living features Wall of Windows facing pool area & corner fireplace Beautiful plantation shutters lend privacy to bedrooms 2 bedrooms have large closets and share a bath 4th bedroom is currently used as a work at home office 25' deep garage

625 Electra St., Longview, 75602 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,084 Square Feet | Built in 1956

AUTHENTIC YESTERYEAR CHARM is awaiting for new homeowner. A well maintained home that is in a Cultural District of Longview, TX. Many rooms have original hardwood flooring, kitchen was remodeled in 2019, new central Heating and Air was installed in 2019 and new roof shingles in 2016. The bedroom with an insulated french doors lead onto a covered deck that is on the Southside of house. The main bedroom has a private door with doggie door that leads onto a small deck on the Northside of the house next to garage. The detached garage has a new garage door opener and the backside of the garage space has storage/workspace. The carport is detached but next to the garage opening, giving nice coverage for up to 4 vehicles. This home is within walking distance to Clarence Bailey Elementary School and in a very nice quite neighborhood, and an easy commute to LeTourneau University. Come take a look at this spacious and comfy home where family backyard enjoyment awaits.

