House hunt Grand Junction: See what’s on the market now

(Grand Junction, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grand Junction will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

672 Copper Canyon Dr, Grand Junction, 81505 3 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to your elegant new home. This property is in a prime location in highly desirable North Grand Junction. You are minutes away from premiere shopping centers, Mesa Mall, Movie Theaters, outdoor recreation trail, the best golf courses and more! This new build was completed in 2019, with substantial sized bedrooms and sleek designed bathrooms. Plus, a unique bonus space for storage. Each room offers modern high ceilings, and rich natural light. In the Master Bedroom you have the pleasure of stepping out on to your balcony and enjoy the morning sunrise over the Grand Mesa, coffee in hand. You will feel at right at home. Make your offer today!

2825 South Forest Lane, Grand Junction, 81501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $337,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,379 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Get in before it's gone! This is a fabulous location and neighborhood. This home is well cared for, as you can see in the pictures. Open concept living/dining/kitchen. The master suite is absolutely fabulous! You will love having dual closets, enough space for a snuggle sofa and a king size bed. Three large rooms follow and use as you desire! Nice corner lot with large front and side yard and back patio/yard, ready for you to put the finishing touches on. The front patio is definitely inviting.You will fall in love.

1765 Bunting Avenue, Grand Junction, 81501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,448 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near Colorado Mesa University, shopping, restaurants and hospitals. Move in ready with newer interior paint, lighting, wood laminate flooring, and new cabinets in the kitchen and bath. Spacious bedrooms, master bathroom, original hardwood flooring, and large family room complete with a cozy wood burning stove.Newer washer and dryer are also included. Must see! Call today!

824 22 Road, Grand Junction, 81505 3 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. Large living room. The value is in the land, providing over 14 acres of development possibilities. The parcel is zoned multi use.

