Take a look at these homes for sale in Davenport

1321 24Th Avenue, Moline, 61265 4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Lovely home w/ charming curb appeal & over 2000 finished square feet. The main floor includes newer wood-looking LVT throughout & beautiful original wood trim. Entering you will be greeted w/ a large living room that enters into the formal dining room & gives access to the side 3 seasons porch. Through the dining room, you will find the cozy family room that's fitted w/ built-ins & a cozy fireplace. The large open kitchen boasts granite countertops, a breakfast bar, & informal dining. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms & a full bathroom. Downstairs adds a 4th non-conforming bedroom, a 2nd full bathroom, & a small den office area. The walk-up attic through the upstairs bedroom adds plenty of additional storage space. Updates 2021: upstairs paint, new carpet plumbing w/ toilets 2020: new paint main floor 2017: exterior paint, gutters, kitchen remodel with granite, main floor LVT, all new exterior doors, roof, rebuild side porch 2016: new garage roof, door+opener and rewired.

1601 Marquette Street, Davenport, 52804 4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great location - close to St Ambrose University, schools, shopping, dining, recreation & entertainment! This conversion was duplex at one time giving you options to be a single residence or convert back to duplex with separate entrances. You will admire the beautiful original wood trim throughout & two wood staircases that give it character & charm. Living room with cozy brick fireplace opens to formal dining room. Eat in kitchen gives you ample cabinets & plenty of room to prep meals. Main floor master for convenience located next to main bath. The upper level has a second kitchen - in case you need to have an in-law suite or an additional tenant spot with separate entrances. Upstairs bedrooms with beautiful wood floors & walk-in closets. Enjoy the outdoors from the front porch or fenced yard. Full basement gives you storage room or room to create more living space. UPDATES: Roof, Furnace, AC, Wtr Htr, security system

639 2Nd Avenue, East Moline, 61244 1 Bed 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1938

A HUGE split foyer garage! What is a split foyer garage? Come see for yourself. This little cottage charmer has not one, but two garages. The largest garage has two workbenches, built-in cabinets and a walk-up attic! The one bedroom house has been totally updated this summer including new paint throughout, new tile and cabinets, and flooring in the back porch and large eat in kitchen. The 100 year old tongue and groove hardwood floors have been very recently refinished. The house also features original interior doors and craftsman style baseboards and moldings. The basement is clean and dry and offers a brand new shower. There is a beautiful breezy 3-season room in the front of the house and a heated sunroom in the back, giving you more choices of how to make this house your new home. All of this is seated on a large corner lot offering tons of space including space for a large garden. Roof, windows, siding all new within the last few years. Call now, before you miss your chance.

2704 Dubuque Street, Davenport, 52803 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Three bedroom Davenport home located on a large corner lot in the heart of the city, quick access to downtown, I-80, shopping and more. Property is currently tenant occupied on a month to month lease ($875 per month), please allow 48 hours notice for all showing requests. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home.

