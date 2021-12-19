ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Davenport

Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 2 days ago

(Davenport, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Davenport. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zs4yR_0dR5k7jt00

1321 24Th Avenue, Moline, 61265

4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Lovely home w/ charming curb appeal & over 2000 finished square feet. The main floor includes newer wood-looking LVT throughout & beautiful original wood trim. Entering you will be greeted w/ a large living room that enters into the formal dining room & gives access to the side 3 seasons porch. Through the dining room, you will find the cozy family room that's fitted w/ built-ins & a cozy fireplace. The large open kitchen boasts granite countertops, a breakfast bar, & informal dining. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms & a full bathroom. Downstairs adds a 4th non-conforming bedroom, a 2nd full bathroom, & a small den office area. The walk-up attic through the upstairs bedroom adds plenty of additional storage space. Updates 2021: upstairs paint, new carpet plumbing w/ toilets 2020: new paint main floor 2017: exterior paint, gutters, kitchen remodel with granite, main floor LVT, all new exterior doors, roof, rebuild side porch 2016: new garage roof, door+opener and rewired.

For open house information, contact Eric Ryden, Quad Cities Iowa Realty - Moline at 309-277-9700

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4227551)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZE7AN_0dR5k7jt00

1601 Marquette Street, Davenport, 52804

4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great location - close to St Ambrose University, schools, shopping, dining, recreation & entertainment! This conversion was duplex at one time giving you options to be a single residence or convert back to duplex with separate entrances. You will admire the beautiful original wood trim throughout & two wood staircases that give it character & charm. Living room with cozy brick fireplace opens to formal dining room. Eat in kitchen gives you ample cabinets & plenty of room to prep meals. Main floor master for convenience located next to main bath. The upper level has a second kitchen - in case you need to have an in-law suite or an additional tenant spot with separate entrances. Upstairs bedrooms with beautiful wood floors & walk-in closets. Enjoy the outdoors from the front porch or fenced yard. Full basement gives you storage room or room to create more living space. UPDATES: Roof, Furnace, AC, Wtr Htr, security system

For open house information, contact Kyle Robinson, EXP REALTY, LLC at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4225119)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3HiU_0dR5k7jt00

639 2Nd Avenue, East Moline, 61244

1 Bed 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1938

A HUGE split foyer garage! What is a split foyer garage? Come see for yourself. This little cottage charmer has not one, but two garages. The largest garage has two workbenches, built-in cabinets and a walk-up attic! The one bedroom house has been totally updated this summer including new paint throughout, new tile and cabinets, and flooring in the back porch and large eat in kitchen. The 100 year old tongue and groove hardwood floors have been very recently refinished. The house also features original interior doors and craftsman style baseboards and moldings. The basement is clean and dry and offers a brand new shower. There is a beautiful breezy 3-season room in the front of the house and a heated sunroom in the back, giving you more choices of how to make this house your new home. All of this is seated on a large corner lot offering tons of space including space for a large garden. Roof, windows, siding all new within the last few years. Call now, before you miss your chance.

For open house information, contact Kaylie Rowe, EXP REALTY, LLC. at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4228284)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGuFC_0dR5k7jt00

2704 Dubuque Street, Davenport, 52803

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Three bedroom Davenport home located on a large corner lot in the heart of the city, quick access to downtown, I-80, shopping and more. Property is currently tenant occupied on a month to month lease ($875 per month), please allow 48 hours notice for all showing requests. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home.

For open house information, contact Michael Rebitzer, Quad Cities Iowa Realty - Davenport at 563-332-6682

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4222689)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The State

Think this Illinois house for sale looks goth on outside? Wait until you see inside

A wickedly cool house on the real estate market in Lincoln, Illinois, has managed to capture the attention of a popular social media page thanks to its blatant lack of color. “Mysterious black octagon shaped home on an expansive secluded .52 acre lot!” the listing on Zillow describes this perplexing two-bedroom, two-bathroom home. “No square rooms -- extraordinary design!”
HOME & GARDEN
oucampus.org

6777 W. Evergreen Terrace

Charming 5 bed 3 Bath Peoria home with Full Solar Included!! - Beautiful spacious home nestled in the lovely community of Sonoran Mountain Ranch in Peoria. Full Solar package package included. Monthly Electric Bill in Summer very nominal - $500 to $600 saving on electric alone. This gorgeous home offers a stunning kitchen with raised panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a large pantry. A Bonus room/den/office complete the main level. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms, a built-in desk/study area, laundry, master suite with mountain views and a large walk-in closet. Nicely landscaped backyard with plants and flowers. Close to shopping, parks, hiking trails, and so much more. Must See!!
REAL ESTATE
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Business
Davenport, IA
Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Davenport, IA
Real Estate
Miami Herald

Tiny house, massive price: Why is this 2-bedroom selling for $11 million in Canada?

A property on the real estate market comes with a slew of questions, the main one being “Wait, HOW much?”. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Ontario, Canada has listed for a mind-jarring $11.2 million and while the home’s listing says “it’s a must see,” there are only two photos — one of the home’s exterior, and another of the property line.
REAL ESTATE
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Cozy house on Lake Mallalieu for sale

This snug retreat on Lake Mallalieu offers unique spaces in every room. In the living room, there is a lofted section that is ideal for a play area, home office or reading nook. Meanwhile the kitchen (also with a raised ceiling) has a wood burning fireplace, which is perfect for cold mornings.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Room#Plumbing#Lvt#St Ambrose University
Morganton News Herald

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $114,900

Move in ready 3BD bungalow convenient to Lenoir and Google! Tucked back off of the street with a large yard! Multiple outbuildings, chicken coup and dog kennel, flowering shrubbery and fruit trees! Newer front porch deck and replacement windows. Original hardwood floors! Wood stove in living room provides a secondary heat source. Laundry/mud room conveniently located off of the kitchen. Experience privacy and a country feel right in the city of Lenoir! Hurry and see this adorable home today, before it is gone!
LENOIR, NC
Miami Herald

‘Penthouse in the sky’ with chic glass stairway on the Texas market for $3 million

A bewilderingly beautiful home set high in the Texas clouds has graced the real estate market in San Antonio for $3 million. The 5,668-square-foot penthouse, located at the Residences at The Alteza, is elegance reimagined with its vast five bedrooms and six bathrooms, most of which offer dramatic views of the city for as far as the eye can see.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

100-Year-Old Estate on Cape Town Surf Spot Lists for R57 Million

A Mediterranean-style mansion in Cape Town, South Africa, that overlooks the city’s surfing hotspot has come to the market for R57 million (US$3.6 million). Dubbed Graceland, the grand mansion is in Muizenberg, a sought-after spot along the city’s South Peninsula coastline, and was built in 1914 for John Garlick, a department store tycoon, according to listing agency Pam Golding Properties, a South Africa-based Savills associate.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

There’s a 22-Car Glass-Walled Showroom at This Hawaiian Compound on the North Shore of Kauai

This three-bedroom compound on the North Shore of Kauai island features a 5,000-square-foot, glass-walled car showroom with space to showcase 22 cars at a time. “In terms of square footage—it’s over 11,000 square feet—it’s the largest house for sale on Kauai,” said listing agent Josh Jerman, of Hawaii Life. “It’s unusual to have a house of this size and stature on Kauai.”
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $45 Million Modern Vail Mansion Has a Glass-Bottom Pool Over a Roaring Firepit

There are swimming pools and there are swimming pools. The stunning pool at Vail’s Apogee House stretches an impressive 75 feet end-to-end, features a clear acrylic bottom and literally hangs off the side of the mountain. “It has a firepit beneath it so you can sit around the fire and look up and see the sky or stars—or anyone taking a dip,” listing broker Alitza Vagenknechtova with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty tells Robb Report. Completed in late 2019 after a highly complex four-year build, this glass-rich, 8,800-square-foot contemporary masterpiece was built on two lots just minutes away from the slopes and shops...
VAIL, CO
bhhschicago.com

7749 W Foster Avenue #1

Awesome Two Bed, One Bath Loft in Norridge with All Utilities Included! Huge Kitchen w/ Tons of Updated Built in Cabinets, All Appliances & Eat-In Kitchen Area! Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Room Combo w/ Gorgeous Hardwood Floors & Plenty of Storage! Includes Access to Downstairs Dryer. Parking is Available in the Driveway! Access to Two Car Garage is Additional Rent. Available January 1st.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1277 Ranchview Court #-

Available December 23, 2021. Adorable Condo in the Buffalo Grove Stevenson School District. Features a Deluxe Kitchen with Ceramic Tiles, Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Wood Flooring and Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room, Dining Room and the 2nd Room. 2nd Room can be used as a small Bedroom, Office, Game Room, Den, etc. Washer & Dryer and HVAC inside the Home. Twin Balconies with Outdoor Grilling. 1-Car Garage with 1-Car Driveway Parking. Home is within 10 Minutes of Downtown Buffalo Grove, Stevenson High Schools, Elementary Schools, Major Transportation - METRA & PACE, 1-294 & Rt. 53. School Bus Service. Small Pets Preferred (3 Maximum) or 2 Large Pets. Non-refundable Security Deposit of $250 per Pet. Good Credit & Background Required.
REAL ESTATE
basinlife.com

Holiday Furniture Sale at Furniture Warehouse, new location on So. 6th across from Home Depot!

Furniture Warehouse offers all furnishing needs, from bedding, to dining! They have quality products for affordable prices, in all your furniture needs. Come see their New Showroom on South 6th across from Home Depot at 6320 So. 6th Street! ….a proud sponsor of the new Basin Home Improvement Radio Show, airing Saturday mornings at 10AM on KFLS 1450AM & 102.5FM from BasinLife.com and Wynne Broadcasting.
HOME & GARDEN
Scribe

21 Clinton Ave

The IVE at Clinton - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems with Nest ™ wifi thermostats and LED lighting put more money in your pocket. Most apartments have a Washer/Dryer in the unit, which means you never have to carry your laundry to a laundromat. Located steps from Norwalk Hospital it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and a quick drive to get to Historic South Norwalk and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4801 Backlick Road

Looking for the best of the best???? Exceptionally well located Heritage Village brick end townhouse, 3 finished levels, main level hardwood and laminate on upper and lower levels, updated kitchen, baths, windows, HVAC, lower level, +++; bus stop in front, VRE nearby; well inside the Beltway with easy access to 395 and 495; shopping, restaurants, County parks nearby; kitchen includes silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry, the adjoining breakfast/family room opens to very private patio. Lower level with recreation room with cozy wood burning fireplace, den/guest bedroom, convenient powder room, generous sized utility room with plenty of storage space. Patio provides excellent space for grilling and chilling out.
REAL ESTATE
Davenport Digest

Davenport Digest

Davenport, IA
105
Followers
335
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Davenport Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy