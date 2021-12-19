Take a look at these homes on the market in Jackson

(Jackson, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jackson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

703 21St Street, Jackson, 49203 3 Beds 1 Bath | $127,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Here's a good Value Proposition for Home Buyers OR Investors !! 3 BR 1.3 Bath Ranch Style Home, Summit Township, 2+ Car Garage with AGD Openers and extra storage space, Basement, Decks, Big Yard (3 lots) on Corner Lot, Move-In Ready, Immediate Occupancy, so get in and enjoy before the Holidays! Cash or Conventional. Call/Text Listing Agent Larry Wetherby 517-206-2294, or email at Larry@LarryWetherby.com for your private showing today !

604 Cass Avenue, Jackson, 49203 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,065 Square Feet | Built in 1923

AAFFORDABLY PRICED 3BR BUNGALOW in Summit Township! A great value for this cute home priced less than the cost of renting. Easy one level layout featuring a large living room, formal dining room, and a big kitchen with eating area that overlooks the deck & back yard. An enclosed front porch, three bedrooms and a full bath also on the main level. Basement has an area that could be finished for a rec room plus a 1/2 bath. New roof installed last May 2021. Some TLC and cosmetic updating needed butlots of potential here to redecorate and make it your own! Fenced back yard has deck & includes storage shed. Located within walking distance to Vandercook Lake, Vandercook High School and easy access to shopping and highway. Don't miss out on this 3BR bungalow in Vandercook!

1512 Pringle Avenue, Jackson, 49203 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Move-in into this beautiful and fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 full bath and 1 half bath, and over 1,400 sq ft! It offers a Newer Roof, Newer Electrical, Newer Windows, Newer Oven/Range, Newer Refrigerator, Newer Dishwasher, Newer Washer and Dryer, Newer Kitchen all around, Newer Bathroom, Newer Doors, Fresh Coat and Professionally Painted Interior and Exterior, Newer Floor throughout, New Landscaping, Newer Everything including lights, fixtures, handrails, toilets, tubs, sinks, doorknobs, bulbs, trim work inside and out, and more! All of this at an unbelievable price including a Home Warranty! Call for a showing today: 734-221-0337

1030 S Wisner Street, Jackson, 49203 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Check out this attractively updated home located close to both Cascades and Sparks parks. Recent updates include the kitchen and adjacent eat in space, bathroom with subway tiled shower, and new windows. Enclosed three seasons room is a nice added bonus. All 3 bedrooms have refinished original hard wood floors exposed and coved ceilings in the living room are wonderful characteristics of the home. Basement is partially finished for additional usable/entertaining space. Call for more information and to schedule your showing today and see this fantastic home for yourself.

