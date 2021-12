HOUSTON — A Houston couple would like to turn back time so they could snap a selfie with Cher!. The music icon was in Houston on Monday. She was incognito, masked up and not dressed up in one of her signature sparkly looks. The legendary performer tweeted that she spotted a couple in River Oaks and asked to take their photo. The couple said sure. They had so idea it was Cher.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO