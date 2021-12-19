Check out these homes for sale in San Angelo now

(San Angelo, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in San Angelo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

304 N Adams Ave, San Angelo, 76901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,943 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Quaint and cozy describe this three bed, two bath home in Angelo Heights. Close to Loop 306, downtown eateries, Concho River walk, and the Santa Rita neighborhood nearby. The living space has a gas log fireplace and opens up to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, tons of storage-enough for your every day and seasonal items. Just beyond the kitchen is the laundry room that is large enough for extra storage or refrigerators. The two back bedrooms share a bathroom with double vanities and a tub shower combo. The master bedroom up front has a sitting area/office/dressing area with a master bathroom composed of a double vanity and walk-in shower. All of the house has 9 foot ceilings and there is a detached garage in the back for extra storage as well as a privacy fence. Recessed lighting and plenty of windows provide for ample light.

39 E 18Th St, San Angelo, 76903 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This house was made for front porch sittin. This home is an adorable gem at such a great price. All appliances in the home are included. You do not want to miss this affordable home.

317 River Oaks St, San Angelo, 76903 5 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,558 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Located just a short walk from Goodfellow AFB, this flexible, updated, and functional home has so much to offer. Fresh paint, remodeled kitchen, new flooring, and so much more show you that the seller's pride absolutely shines throughout. You'll fall in love from the moment you walk in the door. The living space is open and inviting and flows effortlessly with the kitchen, which is truly the heart of the home. This amazing home boasts 5 bedrooms that are all wonderfully cozy. The upstairs master suite is the perfect retreat from the day and has some wonderful touches, including custom barn doors. The backyard is the perfect place to enjoy the cooler days outside, complete with a beautiful privacy fence and great storage shed.

3402 Ponca Path, San Angelo, 76901 4 Beds 2 Baths | $328,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,855 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Are You Looking for YOUR DREAM HOME in Buffalo Heights? We have it under construction for you & your family! This Beauty is being brought to you by Deluxe Custom Homes! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1855 SF sits on a 0.638 of an Acre! You will love this fabulous corner lot (Ponca Path & Grey Wolf). This home is being built for the family who enjoys family time & entertaining! You will love the size of the family room with corner wb/fireplace, formal dining, nice size kitchen & breakfast area, split bedroom arrangement. The primary bedroom/bath boast the word RELAX! Amenities include: garden tub, walk in shower/sitting bench, double sinks & double walk in closets! Perfect size - side entry double car garage. From garage - enter your well planned laundry room (includes sink). ENJOY your evenings on large covered back patio! Let's get this GEM under contract today & enjoy the process together! Witness the builder's pride in his work! Call me today 325-245-7155 b4 it's SOLD!

