Check out these homes on the Fairfield market now

(Fairfield, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

167 Hillview Drive, Vacaville, 95688 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,099,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,886 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This impressive OWNED SOLAR custom home is in a highly desirable neighborhood & one of the town's finest-NOT to be missed homes! A beautiful leaded glass entry door & grand curved staircase shows attention to every detail. This well maintained home features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms including a master suite with a sitting area, private deck, walk-in closet & bathroom with clawfoot soaking tub & shower. The first floor has a full bath, large bedroom, family room, separate dining room, laundry room and gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/quartz countertops, high-end finishes & appliances. The home has a 220 outlet for EV charging in garage. Now for the GRAND SURPRISE! Step through French Doors to a STUNNING backyard with in ground pool, spa, fountain & spacious patio w/retractable awning. The grounds are park-like & impeccable! This home is one of a kind in a setting off the beaten path and private, but close to town, schools, gym, shopping & frwy access.

1801 Marshall Road, Unit 606, Vacaville, 95687 2 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 948 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome to your next home! This beautiful condo was remodeled in 2014 and includes a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stunning cabinets with soft close, tile floors, and all kitchen appliances are fingerprint resistant, including the refrigerator. The master bedroom has 2 closets, one that is a walk-in. Access your private patio from the living room or first bedroom. The hot water heater and HVAC have also been replaced. Newer stackable washer and dryer included. This desirable Walnut Glen condominium is conveniently located near parks, schools, shopping, dining, transportation, and more! Don't miss out on making this your next home!

138 Outrigger Dr, Vallejo, 94591 4 Beds 3 Baths | $630,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,935 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Anesia Dias - Agt: 323-4458863 - Located in one of Vallejo's finest communities, this rare 4 beds, 2.5 baths desirable duet-home can't be missed. With an unique and versatile open floor plan, it features vaulted ceilings in the living room area. Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen seamlessly transitioning into one another. Brand-new floorings throughout the first floor. Separate formal dining room perfect for hosting special occasion dinners. Kitchen offers plenty of fine cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. The ample granite countertop extends into a breakfast bar seating, flowing into a cozy family room w/ fireplace, perfect for entertaining. All 4 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Generously spaced primary bedroom capture lots of natural lighting & breath-taking views. Spa-like primary bathroom w/double sink, soaking large jet bathtub, and a separate shower. Massive walk-in closet. Two-car garage with fancy stone floorings. Oasis backyard w/pond, covered patio and sundeck.

182 Westminster Way, Vallejo, 94591 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Hector Buenrostro - Agt: 925-5504009 - With 1,964 Sq Ft of luxury living space, you’ll find new reasons to fall in love w/ this tri-level 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath villa in Somerset Highlands Park at every turn! Relax in the upstairs lounge w/ breathtaking balcony views. Host friends and fam in the Great Room, feat soaring ceilings, arched windows, elegant hanging fixtures, hardwood floors. Kick back in lower-level family room w/ fireplace & wet bar. Chef’s kitchen has top-of-the-line SS appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, custom cabinetry. Primary bedroom suite feat. Vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet w/ built-in shelving, en-suite bathroom w/ sunken tub, separate walk-in shower, bonus closet. 2 other bedrooms w/ amenities ranging from incredible views to sliding door closets. Backyard feat pool, hot tub, XL patio, sod lawn. Attached 3-car garage, ample storage, laundry room. 10mins to restaurants, shopping, essentials (incl. Costco!). 13 mins to Vallejo Ferry Terminal and Napa within 20 miles.

