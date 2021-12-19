Bowling Green-curious? These homes are on the market

(Bowling Green, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bowling Green. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

10330 Morgantown Rd, Bowling Green, 42101 3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1976

12.00+/- acre farm in Warren County with creek frontage. Includes 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. 2 add'l tracks available with two mobile homes on 3.05 acres.

For open house information, contact Tim Page, Coldwell Banker Legacy Group at 270-782-2250

2058 Wiltshire Street, Bowling Green, 42101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,019 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Cute 3BD home conveniently located off Veteran's Memorial. New flooring in living room. Fenced privacy area. Perfect price range for the first time home buyer or investor.

For open house information, contact Tony Huynh, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811

193 Richardsville Airport Road, Bowling Green, 42101 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Sit on this front porch and enjoy the beautiful sunrise, known as "Christy's Sunset Farm". Small 3 bedroom 1 bath farm house with lots of updates sitting on 114.8 acres of rolling fields, wooded acres along with mineral rights and timber. You don't want to miss seeing this farm.

For open house information, contact Melissa Ellis, Crye-Leike Executive Realty at 270-781-3377

313 Walnut Creek Drive, Bowling Green, 42101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Very well maintained, twin home with too many upgrades to list. New paint, lighting, flooring, granite, farmhouse sink, fixtures throughout! Completely move0in ready for you and your family!

For open house information, contact Sarah Higgins, Crye-Leike Executive Realty at 270-781-3377