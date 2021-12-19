House hunt Concord: See what’s on the market now

(Concord, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Concord than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2114 Lane Street, Kannapolis, 28083 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A must see with .52 acre lot with no HOA fees. Gorgeous new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Wonderful open concept. Enjoy your beautiful kitchen with island, tile backsplash and granite counter tops, shaker style cabinets with soft close feature, stainless steel smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Cathedral ceilings in dining, primary bedroom and great room. Spacious primary bedroom with double vanities in bathroom, granite counter tops and walk in closet. Separate laundry room is located off the kitchen. LVP in dining, kitchen and great room. Carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in laundry room and bathrooms. Recessed lighting in primary bedroom and kitchen. Concrete patio and concrete driveway. Close to down town revitalized downtown Kannapolis and I-85!

For open house information, contact Robbie Bentley, Bentley Realty at 704-938-2530

595 Foxwood Drive Se, Concord, 28025 5 Beds 3 Baths | $529,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,366 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Coming soon! Brand New Construction 1 story home w/finished walkout basement. This home boasts granite countertops, spacious kitchen, open living space, and screened rear porch off the great room. Perfect for entertaining!

For open house information, contact Derrick Faulk, Fathom Realty at 704-615-7347

421 Snow Street, Kannapolis, 28081 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home in Kannapolis! Open floor plan with neutral paint and laminate flooring in main living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great location minutes from downtown Kannapolis!

For open house information, contact Josh Dearing, Costello Real Estate and Investments at 980-938-8920

1308 Central Drive, Kannapolis, 28083 3 Beds 2 Baths | $268,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,418 Square Feet | Built in 1945

*Back on Market at no fault from sellers! Home Appraised for $268,000.* This property is located in a quiet neighborhood less than 2 miles from revitalized downtown Kannapolis and less than 3 miles from 1-85. Inside you'll find newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, french doors that open to the dining room which could also function as a home office, a side entrance into the laundry/drop zone from the carport and plenty of elbow room because this home is SPACIOUS! 3 large bedrooms total, 2 of which are located upstairs and a generous amount of extra storage space located in the basement. The side screened in porch is ideal for morning coffee and the backyard is perfect for a backyard fire pit, just waiting for a buyer to entertain. If you're looking for a home with character, this is one you need to see!

For open house information, contact Shelly Rutledge, Kannapolis Real Estate Agency at 704-933-2231