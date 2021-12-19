On the hunt for a home in Bend? These houses are on the market

(Bend, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bend than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

61029 Chuckanut Drive, Bend, 97702 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This is a must see! Great SW Bend location. Lots of updates. Plumbed for a wood or pellet stove. Enjoy central air conditioning. Milgard vinyl windows, newer kitchen appliances, updated bath and just completed having the interior painted. .34 oof acre lot. Amazing large fenced back yard including dog run, and raised garden beds. Garage with shelving and opener. Make an appointment today to see this home. 2.5 miles from Fred Meyers Grocery store. Office for Romaine Village phone is 541-382-7045. romainevillage@gmail.com. Assessment is $22.50/month includes the pool and Rec. Hall.

For open house information, contact Debbie F Wightman, Berkshire Hathaway SR at 541-593-1234

1035 Se 5Th Street, Bend, 97702 3 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Townhouse | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New townhomes coming to Bends east side. Great location for your new home!

For open house information, contact Shelby L Kine, Kine & Kine Properties at 541-617-1999

63352 Lamoine Lane, Bend, 97701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,183 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Beautiful move in ready NE Bend home. Remodeled kitchen with new butcher block counters, cabinets, and appliances! New flooring throughout will help you enjoy your time indoors, and the new huge backyard trex deck will call you outdoors. Three bedrooms and two full baths on the main level. Daylight basement with additional living area, bedroom, and full bath; perfect for guest room, extended family, or a nanny! Dog run outside, epoxy coated garage floor. This place is ready and waiting for you!

For open house information, contact Rachel N Lemas, Coldwell Banker Bain at 541-382-4123

23023 Nicklaus Drive, Bend, 97701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,500 | Timeshare | 1,955 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This is a Fractional ownership (4 weeks/year) w/options to exchange using Elite Alliance or The Registry Collection for vacationing worldwide! Designed to reflect the high-desert Central Oregon style w/ rustic beam details both indoors & out.This spacious 3-bedroom townhome offers the vacation home experience without year-round maintenance. Located at the heart of the Pronghorn Resort community minutes from downtown Bend. These Homes are fully furnished with premium features, finishes and amenities. Stone fireplaces, Stone & Hardwood floors; Fully appointed chef's Kitchens, Sub-Zero & Viking Appliances. Outdoor patios complete w/ Gas Fire Pit and BBQ,located on the Jack Nicklaus Signature 18th Fairway. Enjoy all of the fabulous amenities of Pronghorn Resort during your stay! Visit pronghornresort.com and explore the many amenities and the championship golf experience!

For open house information, contact Lynn Larkin, Pronghorn Realty LLC at 541-693-5400