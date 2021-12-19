Check out these College Station homes on the market

(College Station, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in College Station than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1090 Windmeadows Drive, College Station, 77845 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,155 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Who is looking for an early February move-in? Such a great house in a GREAT location in the highly desirable south end of College Station!

For open house information, contact Ryan Boyle, NextHome Realty Solutions BCS at 979-703-4999

4215 Bally More Drive Drive, College Station, 77845 4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,403 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This newly re-designed floor plan is a must see! The grand foyer will lead you to the beautiful living space with a large fireplace adding extra character with large, beautiful windows looking out to the backyard. This home is host's dream with its inviting open concept kitchen with a large dining area overlooking the backyard. Wood look tile floors, extra tile details and generous sized living spaces are just a few of the amazing details you will find. There is time for a buyer to make personalized selections on this home!

For open house information, contact Courtney Pitman, Engel & Volkers Bryan College Station at 979-446-0946

4110 Margaret Street, Bryan, 77803 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,206 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Wow wow wow! This property is HGTV worthy for sure. Beautifully remodeled house on a large corner lot that is just waiting for you to call it home. From the moment you arrive you are greeted with curb appeal into an open concept and functional floorplan with modern and rustic touches. Updates include a new roof, hvac system, countertops, flooring, fixtures, stove and microwave. Did I mention the washer, dryer and refrigerator will convey? Don't forget to relax and unwind out on the back deck and enjoy listening to nature or as you entertain. Don't let this beauty pass you by. Make your appointment to view today before it's gone.

For open house information, contact Priscilla Hernandez, CENTURY 21 Beal at 979-764-2100

3517 Surry Glen, Bryan, 77808 4 Beds 3 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,233 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful home by RNL Homes featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, a three-car garage, an extended covered patio, fireplace, and a tankless water heater. The Greenbrier residential community is planned for over 400 homes on 200 acres in a prime location. Homeowners seeking the comfort of a master planned subdivision with wooded home sites will also appreciate the area amenities, such as Miramont Country Club, greenbelts, walking/jogging trails, parks, convenience to shopping, medical service providers and close proximity to private and public schools.

For open house information, contact Ricardo Reyna, Engel & Volkers Bryan College Station at 979-446-0946