House hunt Chico: See what’s on the market now

(Chico, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Chico. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1990 Preservation Oak Drive, Chico, 95928 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,224 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This is the one you’ve been waiting for! Welcome to 1990 Preservation Oak Drive in Hillview Terrace. Step into this luxurious home that offers a grand entry with travertine floors and soaring ceilings to welcome you home for the day. This leads you to an entertainer’s dream kitchen with dual prep sinks, stainless steel appliances, a large center island, and a large dining area to share those special moments with your friends and family. The home also offers a large family room with a beautiful custom gas fireplace with its own thermostat, surround sound (speakers inside and out), plantation shutters throughout and OWNED SOLAR. It offers a split floor plan with a guest room on the opposite side of the master suite. The large master suite offers a walk-in closet, gas fireplace with its own thermostat, large master bath with dual sinks, a jacuzzi tub and plenty of storage. Access the beautiful back patio from the master suite. Enjoy the privacy this lot offers with having only one neighbor and the most incredible valley views from the backyard with walking and biking trails nearby. This property is also located blocks from Meriam Park, shopping, and some of the finest Chico restaurants. Come make this your forever home.

For open house information, contact Lori Lambert, Keller Williams Realty Chico Area at 530-809-3700

5 Dorset Court, Chico, 95973 3 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 2001

The double cul-de-sac location makes this home highly desirable. Through the front door, you'll find the ever-so-popular open floor plan that everyone enjoys. You'll love the master suite with vaulted ceilings and a private exit to the covered patio. The cement patio is plumbed with gas for your afternoon BBQs. The inviting backyard with its two big shade trees is perfect for entertaining on those summer afternoons. There is even room in the front to park your small fishing boat. This location is close to schools and shopping. Call Gina for a private showing: 530-717-5137

For open house information, contact Gina Walker, Keller Williams Realty Chico Area at 530-809-3700

820 Rush Court, Chico, 95926 4 Beds 2 Baths | $519,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,092 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great spacious home in central location; close to schools, restaurants & shopping. The split BD floor plan is very convenient for so many living situations; 3 BD's located on one side of the house & 1 BD with it's own private, separate entrance on the other side. The eat-in kitchen is complete w/tile countertops, double oven, updated appliances, eating bar & separate dining area. The living room offers wood beam ceiling, an area for formal dining if you wish, gas fireplace, slider to the fully fenced back yard & opens up to the oversized family room. The family room includes vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, large picture window for natural light & free standing wood stove on custom brick hearth. Also on this side of the house is the laundry area & 4th room w/outdoor access. The BD's are nice sized; master BD features ceiling fan, 2 closets, large BA vanity & easy, step-in shower. Entering the back yard is like entering your own private oasis...palm trees, pond w/waterfall, fruit trees (orange, apple, apricot, pear, lemon), swimming pool for those hot summer days, various seating areas w/mature trees for shade & privacy! There is ample storage in the attached, oversized 2-car garage. Additional features include...newer roof (2019), leased solar, newer interior paint, zoned HVAC & Nest thermostats. Excellent end of cul-de-sac location!

For open house information, contact Sheri Palade, Keller Williams Realty Chico Area at 530-809-3700

2149 Howard Drive, Chico, 95973 3 Beds 1 Bath | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 bath North Chico Home ls located on a large lot in one of Chico's nicer neighborhoods. Close to all shopping, Chico's number 1 fitness gym, schools and dining. This home is nestled among mature trees and landscaping. Pride of ownership throughout, recently remodeled kitchen including cabinets, countertops with tile trim, upgraded appliances ( Bosch Dishwasher). Vaulted ceilings with gorgeous real hardwood floors throughout, , including new ducting. All dual pane windows and ceiling fans for a very energy efficient and enjoyable home. Roof replaced 2011. The huge shady back yard has a large fenced off aera that is perfect for your garden and also a very cool brick barbecue. In addition you'll find a second full size garage /shop now being used as a hobby studio. Nut and fruit trees and a handy extra storage shed for the garden . Possible RV parking in back yard is a bonus.

For open house information, contact Tom Hampton, Great Homes And Real Estate at 530-343-5068